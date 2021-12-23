One Piece Chapter 1035: Potential hint at what Kaido's now shattered dream once was

One Piece Chapter 1035 officially released this past weekend, much to the joy of fans everywhere. The highlight of the chapter was undoubtedly the end of the Zoro vs. King fight, which recent One Piece Chapter 1036 spoilers have confirmed as being over.

Another highlight of the chapter was a flashback showing the origin of the Beast Pirates, seemingly starting with Kaido and King’s escaping of a World Government research facility. This One Piece Chapter 1035 flashback seemingly gave fans a great hint at figuring out what Kaido’s now-shattered dream once was.

Now, fans everywhere are using the One Piece Chapter 1035 flashback and other statements by Kaido to figure out the terrifying Yonko’s backstory.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1035 King and Kaido flashback sets fanbase ablaze with theories, leading to a seemingly solid explanation for Kaido’s dream

The theory

One Piece Chapter 1035 showed fans a flashback to King and Kaido’s first meeting. In it, we see a young Kaido smiling with eyes full of light.

This One Piece Chapter 1035 flashback smile is incredibly different from the contemporary Kaido’s mid-battle smirks. The younger Kaido seems to show genuine happiness and wonder in his expression, whereas the current Kaido merely smiles out of excitement or anticipation.

The One Piece Chapter 1035 flashback also shows King asking Kaido if he really thinks he can change the world. Kaido responds saying he is the “only one who can” change the world, something which seems like a generic, cocky villain line to say at first glance. However, the meaning here is surely deeper.

The One Piece Chapter 1035 flashback which shows Kaido saying he's the only one who can change this world. (Image via Shueisha Shonen Jump+ app)

In a previous chapter, Kaido watches Luffy fall off the Skull Dome rooftop and says to himself that Luffy couldn’t be Joyboy either. The “either” in this sentence is bolded in emphasis, a great detail, especially in light of the One Piece Chapter 1035 flashback. Kaido’s shattered dream was likely his belief that he truly was Joyboy and the one who would completely change the world.

Kaido saying that Luffy apparently couldn't be Joyboy either, with either clearly being emphasized. (Image via Shueisha Shonen Jump+ app)

Kaido also says to Luffy that the “light never leaves [his] eyes” which contrast to Kaido’s own sunken, shadowy eyes. Kaido also tells Yamato that he chose Wano for a specific reason; that reason is likely for Joyboy’s eventual appearance, which Oden seemingly confirmed as certain when discussing opening Wano’s borders.

Kaido comments on the light never leaving Luffy's eyes. (Image via Shueisha Shonen Jump+ app)

Upon realizing that he wasn’t Joyboy, Kaido decides to occupy Wano and wait for Joyboy. Kaido wants to see what it is that the younger version of himself (as seen in One Piece Chapter 1035) lacked, that the true Joyboy has.

Oda has also said that for a pirate in the One Piece world, to have one’s dreams shattered is worse than death.

In summation

With One Piece Chapter 1035 providing the final piece of the puzzle, it seems like a great theory regarding Kaido’s backstory has been solidified. The One Piece Chapter 1035 flashback nearly confirms that Kaido once believed himself to be Joyboy, but sadly found this to not be the case.

The young Kaido seen in One Piece Chapter 1035 seems full of life, with a genuine smile and welcoming eyes filled with a wondrous light. This heavily contrasts with the Kaido we see battling Luffy and friends in the Wano arc, and it seems previous lines from Kaido finally are starting to make sense.

Fans can continue to show support for One Piece Chapter 1035 and future chapters by supporting the series’ official release every Sunday at 11AM EST on various Shonen Jump platforms.

