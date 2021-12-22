One Piece Chapter 1036 (Spoilers): King officially defeated, back to Kaido vs. Luffy, and more 

Although Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump is on break from publication this week, One Piece Chapter 1036 spoilers have thankfully come out as per schedule. Jump authors will usually submit their work during a publication break week, then take the week off when the magazine returns to publication.

What this means for One Piece fans is that more detailed leaks and eventual scanlations of One Piece Chapter 1036 should be arriving this week. Based on initial spoilers, it seems One Piece Chapter 1036 is wasting no time in getting the next few chapters situated on Luffy and Kaido’s intense battle.

Before arriving at them, One Piece Chapter 1036 seems to bounce around Onigashima for a bit first, something which will be fully detailed in this article.

One Piece Chapter 1036 confirms King’s defeat

Twitter user and reputable One Piece leaker @orojapan1 has released One Piece Chapter 1036 spoilers in the following Tweet.

One Piece Chapter 1036 opens by confirming that Zoro has defeated King. Before King’s formal defeat, fans get a quick flashback of Kaido and King, but no details beyond that are available at the moment.

One Piece Chapter 1036 then cuts to Yamato and Fuga, who have reached the armory and find another Numbers, Rokki, guarding the door. Yamato asks Fuga to attack Rokki before the chapter cuts to Usopp, who we see fighting enemies off and deafening Okiku and Kin’emon. Izou then shows up and protects Usopp while he flees with the other two Akazaya.

One Piece Chapter 1036 continues bouncing around by updating fans on Raizou vs. Fukurokuju, where the two ninjas have immobilized each other with certain techniques. Fans then get an update on X Drake and Apoo vs. CP0, where it seems X Drake and Numbers Zanki have been defeated by CP0. Apoo and Numbers Inbi apparently escaped at some point.

One Piece Chapter 1036 focuses on CP0 for a few panels, giving the group time to monolog about the situation around them. They say that if the pirates of the Worst Generation are indeed able to beat two Yonko here, then it will truly decide the direction of the world from here on out.

Finally, One Piece Chapter 1036 brings fans back to the Skull Dome Rooftop and Kaido vs. Luffy. The two are fighting, and Kaido is able to hit Luffy with his mace-like weapon, but Luffy is able to counter with a punch. Both are knocked down, but get up laughing shortly after.

In what seems to be One Piece Chapter 1036’s final panels, Luffy says he’s having fun, which Kaido reaffirms. While the leaks don’t specifically say this, it’s been previously announced that One Piece will be on a series break after One Piece Chapter 1036.

In summation

One Piece Chapter 1036 seems to do a fantastic job at bringing fans closer to the climax of the Wano arc. Chapters like these that bounce around may upset fans, but these are necessary to remind them of all the loose ends which still need tying up.

The most exciting part about One Piece Chapter 1036 is the fact that Luffy and Kaido are admittedly having fun in their fight. The two seem to be on even ground, setting up a truly amazing finish to this integral fight as far as Luffy’s journey to Pirate King is concerned.

While scanlations will release later this week, fans can and should show love to the series by supporting One Piece Chapter 1036’s official release on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at 11 AM EST on various Shonen Jump platforms.

Edited by Prem Deshpande