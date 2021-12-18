One Piece Chapter 1035 (spoilers): Queen vs. Sanji officially over, King face and backstory reveal, and more

Much to the joy of fans everywhere, One Piece Chapter 1035 scanlations have finally arrived as the series approaches its official return from break. Fans have been looking everywhere for spoilers (even coming up with some on their own), but finally verified chapter information has arrived.

One Piece Chapter 1035 has kept its foot on the gas just as the recent string of chapters all have. With Sanji vs. Queen coming to an end, the series is free to focus on Zoro vs. King in One Piece Chapter 1035 and beyond.

One Piece Chapter 1035 was fairly dense with information, so this article will aim to do a full scanlation chapter breakdown and go over everything that occurred in the chapter.

Caution: Major spoilers below.

One Piece Chapter 1035 scanlations finally arrive and bring with them King’s face and backstory reveal, as well as finalizing Sanji vs. Queen

One Piece Chapter 1035: Opening pages

One Piece Chapter 1035 picks up right where the previous chapter left off, showing Sanji landing a huge kick on Queen. One Piece Chapter 1035 continues this moment by showing an unconscious Queen flying through the wall of the Skull Dome and seemingly off the island of Onigashima. Before seeing where Queen falls to, however, we go back inside the Skull Dome to the Pleasure Hall.

Sanji then turns to Osome, and offers her Chuji, who he apparently picked up at some point. Osome thanks Sanji while the Straw Hat chef remembers his own childhood experience with cooking for mice, a content smile on his face. Sanji goes to make sure Osome is okay before passing out, leading to Osome calling for first aid. A text bubble on the next panel then declares Sanji the winner of the Pleasure Hall battle.

One Piece Chapter 1035 then cuts to the outside of the Skull Dome, where we see Zoro’s Advanced Conqueror’s Haki shooting massive black lightning bolts. Zooming in, we see Zoro having just made a massive attack on King, which not only makes King bleed, but begins tearing away at his mask and outfit.

As King removes his mask and reveals his face, Zoro deduces that when King’s flames go out he may move faster but his defense decreases. As narrated by some nearby fodder, King has tan skin, white hair, and black wings. These are apparently the trademark Lunarian characteristics, as the World Government offers 100 million Berries for information on anyone with these characteristics.

Overhearing the fodder, One Piece Chapter 1035 then shows King using Imperial Fire Dragon on the Beast Pirates fodder. The design of the dragon this attack creates looks very similar to both Kaido and Momonosuke’s dragon forms. Zoro teases King by saying he should treat his men better and focus those attacks on him instead. Zoro follows up by asking King to tell him about his race, to which King asks why he should bother when Zoro will be dead soon.

One Piece Chapter 1035: King’s backstory

One Piece Chapter 1035 then shows about a page and a half of Zoro and King going back and forth, attacking, and blocking each other constantly. The two pause, with each saying they’re close to their limits (in Zoro’s case, potentially death from Enma). Zoro then says it doesn’t matter what King’s race is, seemingly claiming himself to win no matter what.

Zoro then tells King it’s time for him to make room for Zoro and the Straw Hats, to which King responds Kaido will become the King of the Pirates. This goes into a flashback, showing a much younger King and Kaido meeting for the first time. Readers learn King was once a captive of the World Government and had endurance tests done on him. Kaido then tells him he’s leaving to form his own crew, to which King asks Kaido if he really thinks he can change the world.

Kaido responds by saying he’s the only one who can, before we see the two successfully escape the research facility. A great theory going around is that this research facility is Punk Hazard, and Kaido and the Calamities all met and formed the original Beast Pirates here. Kaido then asks for King’s name, which the scanlations read as Arber, before Kaido tells King to call himself King instead.

Regarding King’s real name, there seems to be some debate as to the actual romanization of the Japanese kanji used here. As a result, fans should be wary that King’s real name may change once One Piece Chapter 1035 officially releases.

One Piece Chapter 1035: Closing pages

Regardless, the flashback then ends with Kaido making King his right hand man. Coming back to the present, we see Zoro launch a Purgatory Onigiri at King. Unfortunately, King’s flames and defense were up so the attack didn’t do much. King launches an Imperial Fire Dragon at King and the two clash swords in midair before pulling apart. Zoro says he won’t let King take away his named blades before preparing to make an attack.

King swiftly follows, and gives Zoro a powerful kick to the face. Amazingly, Zoro hangs on and is able to slash King with a Bird Dance, doing drastic damage to the Lead Performer. King recovers and comments how Zoro is learning how King’s powers work. Zoro responds by asking if King is ready to admit defeat, before teasing King for deflecting attacks that the Lunarian previously claimed had no effect.

Approaching its final pages, One Piece Chapter 1035 then shows King telling Zoro that his kind is inferior, and he has no chance against King. Zoro responds saying he hates that kind of logic the most. King says he’ll remember Zoro as a decent swordsman, to which Zoro retorts that he’ll hammer it into King’s memory by beating him.

King launches an Imperial Fire Dragon as Zoro sets up with a new style and move. Calling it “King of Hell, Three Dragon Style” Zoro launches the “‘103 Senses’ Soaring Jigoku Dragon” right at King and the flame dragon. In a panel mirroring Ryuma from the Wanted! one-shot, Zoro slices through the entire flame dragon before arriving at and slashing King.

One Piece Chapter 1035 then ends with no announcement of a series break; however, Shueisha’s Shonen Jump magazine will be taking a publication break next week.

One Piece Chapter 1035: Wrapping up

While there’s no confirmation yet, it seems as though Zoro vs. King has either ended or is rapidly approaching its ending in One Piece Chapter 1035’s closing scenes. The Zoro vs. King battle has been incredibly intense, and although sparse, getting King’s backstory was a great thing to see.

One Piece Chapter 1035 is yet another Wano arc chapter which has exceeded reader’s expectations. Many fans feel this is one of the highest quality arcs yet, and with the quality that One Piece Chapter 1035 and other recent issues have boasted-- it's a fair claim.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait another two weeks before hearing from the Straw Hats again. Shueisha’s Shonen Jump publication is on break next week, and as a result, One Piece Chapter 1036 is delayed to an official release date of Sunday, January 2, 2022.

