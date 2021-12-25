One Piece Episode 1005: Release date, where to watch, predictions, and more

One Piece is one of the biggest and most successful shonen anime and manga series of all time. The story revolves around a young kid named Monkey D. Luffy going out in the sea searching for a treasure that would earn him the title of Pirate King.

It was recently announced that One Piece would be going on a two-week hiatus. Therefore, the release date has been changed, with the upcoming episode releasing during the first week of January 2022.

One Piece Episode 1005 release details

Fans were quite restless as the series announced a two-week hiatus when the Wano Country arc was in full swing. However, they will be able to watch episode 1005 of One Piece on January 9, 2022.

Thanks to a simulcast agreement between Funimation and Crunchyroll, the upcoming episode can be viewed on the platforms above. However, to watch the episode on the day of release, followers will have to avail the platform’s paid subscription.

One Piece Episode 1004 recap

In episode 1004 of One Piece, fans witnessed Monkey D. Luffy and Sanji team up against Kaido’s underlings. Jack was finally taken down by Cat Viper and Dogstorm, who gave their best to defeat him.

Fans thoroughly enjoyed this episode as it featured a ton of action. The Queen used her Ice Oni bullets, which seemed quite effective. But, one of the most anticipated parts of this episode was that the members of Akayaza were finally about to face off against Bushido.

But, One Piece fans know the outcome of the battle given the sheer difference in power level and ability between the two parties.

What to expect in One Piece Episode 1005

This episode of One Piece will most likely show the battle between the Akazaya Nine and Kaido. That being said, the chances of Akazaya Nine beating Kaido is slim to none.

In the show, it has been established that Kozuki Oden is far more powerful than the Akazaya, and he couldn’t beat Kaido. Following that, the next set of episodes should feature a fight between Monkey D. Luffy and Kaido.

