Why is laughing important in One Piece? A look at the One Piece Chapter 1036 leaks

Laughing is a major theme in the recent One Piece Chapter 1036 leaks.

This upcoming chapter has been a major talking point in the past few days. The Raid on Onigashima is now reaching its final stages. Most of the major battles have been taken care of, leaving only a few. Luffy and Kaidou are heading toward the climax of their respective battles.

One Piece Chapter 1036 leaks give a little more insight into what Kaidou used to be like. He once had the same carefree smile as Luffy currently does. Readers can only speculate what caused Kaidou to lose it. Laughter may be the strongest connection that Luffy has with the mysterious Joy Boy.

One Piece Chapter 1036 leaks draw attention to laughter, so here's why it's important

Once again, all credit belongs to Redon from the MangaHelpters Forums. These One Piece Chapter 1036 leaks have gotten a lot of attention within the community. However, some of the smaller details can be easy to miss. This article will take a look at the importance of laughter within this chapter.

Here's what happens in One Piece Chapter 1036

One Piece Chapter 1036 starts off with Zoro finally defeating King. A flashback occurs between King and Kaidou, the latter of which seemed much happier back then. At this point in his life, Kaidou can be seen smiling and laughing. He was very similar to Luffy in that regard.

Oda purposely draws parallels between Luffy and Kaidou in this chapter, which ends with yet another clash between them. Both men get up and start laughing with each other. One Piece Chapter 1036 is a turning point for his battle, since Kaidou is starting to resemble his old self.

Luffy and Kaidou have a strong connection to Joy Boy

One Piece Chapter 1036 leaks indicate that Kaidou wanted to be Joy Boy. Fans may remember what he said about Luffy back in Chapter 1014. After defeating the Straw Hat yet again, Kaidou thought he couldn't be Joy Boy "either."

Not much is known about Joy Boy, whether he was a person or simply a title. Regardless, laughter seems to be a unifying theme with this concept. When Joy Boy left behind all his greatest treasures, Gol D. Roger would later name the island Laugh Tale.

One Piece Chapter 1036 keeps going back to this particular topic. It's very telling that Luffy still maintains his laughter while Kaidou seems to have lost it a long time ago. There has to be a reason why this is important.

The end of the Wano arc may provide some answers

One Piece fans already know that Luffy carries the mysterious initial D. Only a select few carry this will, but they all have one trait in common. They tend to laugh in the face of danger and even death (Blackbeard notwithstanding). Some readers even believe the letter D looks similar to a smile.

Inevitably, Luffy will succeed where Kaidou failed with the Joy Boy prophecy. Whoever this person was, they are going to bring about great change. What makes Luffy different is that he almost never loses his smile. That's what separates him from the likes of Kaidou.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

