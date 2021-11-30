One Piece Chapter 1033: Why fans love the Zoro and King fight

One Piece Chapter 1033 had a lot of fans talking about Zoro and King's fight.

For the longest time, Zoro never had much competition in the New World. He overpowered the vast majority of his opponents, at least in singles combat. King is, however, an entirely different creature, as even Zoro is struggling to take him down. Many readers are excited about how this fight is going to play out.

One Piece Chapter 1033 is a very important chapter for many Zoro fans. It's not often that Zoro gets a flashback, which is exactly what fans got. This is a very personal fight for Zoro that he needs to win. Of course, King is not going to let that happen so easily.

Fans are loving the Zoro and King fight from One Piece Chapter 1033

jah🌴🇵🇷🌴 @jachu716_ Honest question do you think zoro vs king has the potential to surpass the mr 1 fight? #ONEPIECE1033 Honest question do you think zoro vs king has the potential to surpass the mr 1 fight? #ONEPIECE1033 https://t.co/aCYpuJR5xP

Many fans have noticed parallels between this fight and Zoro versus Mr. 1 back in Alabasta. Some are even considering the possibility that the former will surpass the latter. There are several reasons to support the claims.

Zoro finally has a challenge in the New World

Dang-It @WTF_DangIt @PokemanZ0N6 Zoro vs king making zoro vs pica look like a bigger joke @PokemanZ0N6 Zoro vs king making zoro vs pica look like a bigger joke

Before the Wano arc, Zoro had yet to really test his limits in the New World. He had completely outclassed Hody Jones even while he was underwater. Pica was also no match for the swordsman despite the size advantage.

One Piece Chapter 1033 is dialing up the difficulty for Zoro. King is his first real opponent in the New World, not counting the team effort of Kaidou and Big Mom. Zoro finally has a singles opponent that can match him toe-to-toe.

Fans have been waiting a long time for Zoro to struggle. It's going to make his eventual victory that much sweeter. As shown in One Piece Chapter 1033, Zoro has a major obstacle to overcome.

Zoro shows his ambition with Conqueror's Haki

Feral 💀🍓 @VsFeral



Zoro’s promise to Luffy has effectively made his dream “become the World’s Strongest Swordsman to make Luffy Pirate King”



#onepiece1033spoilers This chapter also threw this moment in which really clears up some of the “Zoro’s dream doesn’t get enough attention” crap we see.Zoro’s promise to Luffy has effectively made his dream “become the World’s Strongest Swordsman to make Luffy Pirate King” This chapter also threw this moment in which really clears up some of the “Zoro’s dream doesn’t get enough attention” crap we see. Zoro’s promise to Luffy has effectively made his dream “become the World’s Strongest Swordsman to make Luffy Pirate King” #onepiece1033spoilers https://t.co/CebZXpbaKS

The Pirate Hunter is clearly having a difficult time getting through King's strange abilities. One Piece Chapter 1033 demonstrates that Zoro needs to master his Haki in order to win. He does so by knocking out a few Beasts Pirate near the end of the chapter.

King outright acknowledges these ambitions, which is why Zoro has Conqueror's Haki. The latter isn't just doing it for himself but also his captain. Luffy cannot become Pirate King unless his right-hand man becomes the World's Strongest Swordsman.

Shimotsuki Kozaburo explains the concept of cursed swords in a brief flashback. Zoro needs to have a strong will if he wants to tame Enma. One Piece Chapter 1033 has fans excited at the prospect. It would put Zoro on the level of Oden, the only man to use Enma properly.

King also proves that he is no pushover

Akashi🇸🇴 @CozyBoyAkashi Zoro vs King prolly my top 2 fight during the raid cuz look how raw these looks and we ain’t even finish with it yet #ONEPIECE 1033 #ONEPIECE Zoro vs King prolly my top 2 fight during the raid cuz look how raw these looks and we ain’t even finish with it yet #ONEPIECE1033 #ONEPIECE https://t.co/bEca2PvbH4

King is finally showcasing why his strength is second only to Kaidou, at least among the Beasts Pirates. One Piece Chapter 1033 reveals that King can make himself explode on direct contact.

Zoro barely survives by using his Haki just in time, yet King never gives him room to breathe. The Conflagration stays on the attack throughout most of the chapter. King truly lives up to the expectations of Katakuri. He never underestimates Zoro for a second, which some fans do appreciate.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

