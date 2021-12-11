What does the initial "D" stand for in One Piece?

One Piece is arguably one of the most successful manga and anime series of all time. Created by Eiichiro Oda, it contains multiple subplots and mysteries that are yet to be explored in the series.

Those who have read or watched One Piece would have asked what the letter “D” stood for in Monkey D. Luffy’s name. Fans and viewers might give a host of answers as to what the initial means in One Piece. This article will explain what the will of D is in the iconic anime and manga series.

What is the will of D. in One Piece?

The first to mention the Will of D. in One Piece was Dr. Kureha when she revealed the Pirate King’s true name, Gol D. Roger. The will of D has something to do with the people who have the initial D.

When Gol D. Roger was annoyed with the World Government for not addressing him by his actual name, Whitebeard asked about the significance of the initial "D". During the climactic battle at Marineford, the latter realized that when someone with the initial "D" is killed, their will is never extinguished. In fact, someone else will inherit it and carry on their wishes.

In One Piece, there are certain families that bear the initial "D" and know the significance and meaning behind it. However, they have kept it secret from the outside and Trafalgar Law is one such example.

People with "D" in their name are related to each other, either by blood or fate. During one of the episodes in One Piece, Trafalgar Law wonders if the Will of D. will cause a storm again.

tiff @reveristales very random but i suddenly miss corazon, donquixote rosinante </3 very random but i suddenly miss corazon, donquixote rosinante </3 https://t.co/1elIJDLIPV

Silvers Rayleigh, a legendary pirate, was adamant about finding Luffy during the latter's presence on Amazon Lily. In the post-war arc, the five elders reveal that the "D" stands for danger. Donquixote Rosinante explains to Law about the family of "D".

In his country, the people were extremely scared of the “storm” created by those from the family of D. The former warlord said that they were considered to be the natural enemy of the Gods.

Later in One Piece, Kozuki Oden revealed that Gol D. Roger was able to understand the significance of his initial after visiting Laugh Tale.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is important for fans of One Piece to understand that Oda hasn't revealed much about this topic. The aforementioned information is all that has been given in the manga and anime so far.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul