10 popular Naruto characters and their worst fears

Naruto is a series that has introduced a variety of characters and some of them happened to be quite entertaining and brave. Some of these characters have been inspirational and taught numerous lessons to those who grew up watching this series.

Despite their strengths, these characters have shown flaws and weaknesses. While some have worked hard to conquer their fears, others have accepted and live their life working towards achieving their goals.

Some of the characters who have shown fear in Naruto

1) Sasuke

Sasuke was one of the most talented shinobi in his class. He excelled in every aspect of his schooling, especially when it came to performing jutsus. He came from a family filled with some of the strongest shinobi and it was no surprise that he was able to do well.

However, during the earlier years, he feared the fact that Naruto might surpass him in terms of overall strength and combat ability. This manifested in unnecessary fights during the course of the show.

2) Hinata

Hinata Hyuga was extremely shy and did not believe in her powers as much as she should have. While she was not the strongest shinobi in her class, Hinata did not fall short when it came to putting in the effort. However, she was afraid of Neji, her cousin, during the first few episodes of Naruto.

Neji held a grudge against the main members of the Hyuga clan. He also considered Hinata to be weak. Her fear was displayed during the Chunin exams, but she conquered it and displayed a great deal of mental fortitude.

3) Kakashi Hatake

It might be surprising that the likes of Kakashi might have a fear. But he was deathly afraid of someone spoiling the plot of the “Make Out Tactics” book. This book was written by none other than Jiraiya, one of the Legendary Sannin.

While the Naruto fan-favorite thoroughly enjoyed reading the book, he was not particularly fond of reading it out loud to others.

4) Sakura Haruno

Throughout the course of Naruto, Sakura was always vocal about her feelings for Sasuke. To her, he was an important member of the team and someone she confided in.

When Sasuke wanted to improve his power, Sakura feared that he might leave the village forever. Her fears came true to a certain extent since he left the village in pursuit of strength by taking Orochimaru’s help.

5) Jiraiya

Jiraiya is one of the most beloved characters in the Naruto series. The relationship he shared with Naruto was heart-warming and something that the entire fanbase enjoyed. Being a part of the Legendary Sannin, Jiraiya is ridiculously strong.

But, he always feared one thing, and that was Tsunade’s strength. The latter's punches would immediately injure anybody and her fury was truly frightening.

6) Rock Lee

Rock Lee is one of the most inspirational characters in the series. He was able to keep up with some of the strongest shinobi just by using Taijutsu. However, after the fight against Gaara, Rock Lee was told to forget the idea of being a shinobi.

He was afraid of not being a shinobi since he dedicated his life towards becoming stronger. Fortunately, Tsunade’s operation was successful and Rock Lee went on to become a great warrior.

7) Tsunade

Tsunade is one of, if not the, greatest medical ninja to have existed in the Naruto series. Being a medical ninja, she has performed countless surgeries, treating numerous shinobi who were hurt during missions and wars.

But, during her formative years, the person she loved died despite her efforts to save him. Her hands were stained with blood and this image haunted her for years. She also developed haemophobia, or the fear of blood.

8) Naruto and Kurama

Naruto is one of the strongest characters in the series since he had the Nine Tailed Beast sealed inside him. He could draw out Kurama’s chakra and utilize it in combat. Despite their impressive strength, both of them are afraid of Himawari.

When her doll was torn, Himawari was enraged and ended up kicking her father. This instilled fear in both characters.

9) Tobirama

The 8th Hokage @yuhboyandrew Naruto Fun Facts, Tobirama Senju created almost every single forbidden jutsu in the show, Tobirama was more skilled than Minato with the flying rajin as he didn’t need to use markings, Tobirama also killed the 20 S rated ninja that he fought then later died due to the injuries Naruto Fun Facts, Tobirama Senju created almost every single forbidden jutsu in the show, Tobirama was more skilled than Minato with the flying rajin as he didn’t need to use markings, Tobirama also killed the 20 S rated ninja that he fought then later died due to the injuries 🐐 https://t.co/FySf0Iqs5u

Tobirama is one of the most important characters in the series and had invented an impressive set of jutsus that include Flying Thunder God and Reanimation Jutsu.

It’s quite clear that he was always suspicious of the Uchiha clan. While he didn’t really fear anything, he was afraid of an Uchiha being in power.

10) Shikamaru and Shikadai

Shikamaru is one of the smartest shinobi who is well-known for strategizing while fighting against enemies. Both father and son are strong shinobi in their own right but are extremely terrified of one person.

Boruto has consistently shown the dynamics shared between Shikamaru, Shikadai and Temari. It’s quite obvious that both father and son are terrified of her.

