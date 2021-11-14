Naruto: Are Hinata Hyuga and Rock Lee essentially the same person?

If a Naruto fan was asked to pick two characters who seem like polar opposites, then Hinata Hyuga and Rock Lee will probably be their first choice. The two ninjas appear to be completely dissimilar. Throughout Naruto, Rock Lee is bold, energetic, and always looking for fights. Hinata, on the other hand, is shy, self-conscious, and generally avoids conflict.

Even though Hinata and Lee have stark differences in their personalities, they have more in common than Naruto fans may assume. Matter of fact, these two characters have so much in common that they can essentially be the same entity in Naruto.

Similarities between Hinata and Lee in Naruto

The most crucial plot point for this pair is that they are in love with the major characters in the show. Hinata is infatuated with Naruto and Lee’s feelings for Sakura have been made blatantly clear throughout the show. This leads to both characters fighting to protect their love interests.

When Naruto was almost captured by the Akatsuki, Hinata put her life on the line to protect him. Similarly, when Sakura was attacked by Sound ninjas in the Forest of Death, Lee rushed to her side. Even though they both lost their respective fights, Hinata and Lee demonstrated the most fervent form of love.

Coupled with that, the pair share similar backstories. Hinata began as a rather weak person, who was bullied because of her eyes and required Naruto to defend her. Meanwhile, Rock Lee lacked the ability to use ninjutsu or genjutsu. This led to many people believing he would never become a skilled ninja.

Despite their start, Hinata and Rock Lee were both able to master taijutsu. Matter of fact, they are two of the strongest taijutsu users in the Naruto universe. Lee even became capable of defeating Sasuke Uchiha. Comparatively, Hinata can shut down her opponent’s chakra, causing internal damage.

The parallels continue to surface

Hinata and Rock Lee share the same goal in Naruto. Both characters wanted to prove that they are capable of growing as individuals. Neji Hyuga believed that people who started as failures, not unlike Lee and Hinata, would be condemned to that state for the rest of their lives.

Refusing to cower down, Hinata and Rock Lee worked their socks off to disprove that ethos. Rock Lee focused on developing his taijutsu which made him one of the strongest ninjas in the Chunin Exams.

Following in his footsteps, Hinata pushed herself to become stronger. Not only in physical strength but in personality. She refused to give up in her fight against Neji, showing that her demure persona would not hold her back.

Final thoughts

Both characters have a special person they admire. Hinata has been inspired by Naruto’s determination and confidence. Aside from her unbridled love for the gutsy ninja, she holds him as a role model. So much so that the thought of Naruto’s acceptance drives her to become stronger. She even adopted her beloved's ninja way of never giving up.

Rock Lee has a similar relationship to Might Guy. The former idolizes his sensei and wouldn't hear a word against him. He consistently tries to impress Guy with his taijutsu and work ethic. Like Hinata, Rock Lee adopted a philosophy upheld by his loved one. In that endeavor, he proved that hard work beats natural talent every time.

Given all the similarities, these are two characters that share more in common than others in Naruto. So much so that they are essentially the same person. Had they been, by some mystical occurrence, morphed into one character, their role in Naruto would generally be unchanged.

