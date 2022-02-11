5 Naruto characters Rock Lee can beat (& 5 he never will)

Rock Lee is a Shinobi hailing from Konoha, the most powerful nation out of the Great Five in Naruto. Despite his incapability of using Ninjutsu and Genjutsu, he worked hard and trained with utmost dedication under the guidance and leadership of Might Guy.

Lee holds superior proficiency in Taijutsu and relies mainly on close combat. He is a formidable fighter without any Ninjutsu or Genjutsu prowess.

Five characters in Naruto that Rock Lee would overpower

5) Konohamaru Sarutobi

Konohamaru Sarutobi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Konohamaru is the grandson of the Third Hokage, Hiruzen Sarutobi. Impressed by Naruto, he considers him his rival and an idol and has great admiration and respect for the main protagonist.

During the Pain arc, he performed the signature technique of Naruto, Rasengan, against Pain, which shows that he was a quick learner. However, Konohamaru doesn’t stand a chance in front of Rock Lee’s brute powers even after going all out.

4) Temari Nara

Temari Nara as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Temari was a Kunoichi of the Hidden Sand and the elder sister of the Fifth Kazekage, Gaara. After marrying Shikamaru, she became a member of the Nara Clan and a part of Hidden Leaf.

She can use her large iron fan in conjunction with her Wind Release, both in attack as well as defense. Moreover, she was praised by Asuma Sarutobi as an “Excellent Strategist.”

However, Rock Lee fights in close counters and has immense speed, and he never lets his targets escape by keeping them under constant pressure. Hence, Temari would not stand a good chance in such a battle.

3) Shikamaru Nara

Shikamaru Nara as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shikamaru is an intelligent shinobi of Hidden Leaf in Naruto and a great strategist. He is one of the ninjas who made an outstanding contribution by providing tactical intelligence and strategies to win the Fourth Great Ninja War.

Combining both his intelligence and Ninjutsu, he can be a formidable opponent. However, he is not good at Taijutsu, and his Shadow Imitation Technique won’t hold Rock Lee.

2) Neji Hyuga

Neji Hyuga as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Considered a prodigy of the Hyuga clan, Neji Hyuga was an exceptionally strong ninja with prowess in Byakugan. Despite being a member of the Branch Family, he showed no inferiority to the Main Family of the Hyuga clan in the aspect of strength.

He learned many techniques of the Hyuga clan on his own. Neji was undoubtedly a genius, but Rock Lee takes the lead when it comes to physical strength and speed.

1) Darui

Darui as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Darui served as a bodyguard for the Fourth Raikage and was a cherished student of the Third. In the new era, he became the Fifth Raikage of the Hidden Cloud. He inherited the Black Lightning from the Third and enhanced it to a powerful technique.

Darui, being a user of Lightning and Storm Release, is quick with his attack and movements. However, if Lee removes his constraints, he will get the upper hand in 1v1 against Darui in the aspects of speed, and after unleashing his eighth gate, he can destroy him.

Five characters in Naruto too powerful for Rock Lee

5) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi Hatake as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Copy Ninja Kakashi is one of the most elite shinobi who served as the Sixth Hokage of Hidden Leaf. He became a Jonin at 12 and later joined the ANBU aged 13. He was considered a prodigy by his proficiency in Ninjutsu.

Rock Lee has no chance against Kakashi because the latter’s Taijutsu prowess is more remarkable. Moreover, with his Sharingan, he can read Lee’s movements and counter his attacks without sweat.

4) Might Guy

Might Guy as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Renowned as the Green Beast of Konoha, Might Guy is a skilled shinobi who got acclaimed as the “Strongest” by Madara Uchiha himself. Rock Lee was a student of Guy, and he learned powerful forms of Taijutsu and the forbidden technique of Eight-Gates through him.

They are unlikely to go against each other because they share a bond like a father and a son. However, if they fought each other, Might Guy would win flawlessly.

3) Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The most feared shinobi of the Uchiha clan, Madara Uchiha is undeniably one of the strongest ninjas in the Naruto franchise. During the Fourth Great Ninja War, he was able to take on the shinobi alliance with only his Taijutsu.

Rock Lee is simply too inferior in front of Madara in all aspects of battle.

2) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke is the last surviving ninja from the Uchiha clan and is regarded as a Shadow Kage of the Hidden Leaf in Naruto. He holds equal grounds in terms of power and strength to Naruto.

After the Fourth Great Ninja War, he became more formidable by acquiring immense chakra from the Sage of Six Paths, and with it, he was able to awaken his Rinnegan on his left eye.

He is more powerful than Rock Lee, and without even entering into close combat with him, he can beat Lee with his Dojutsu and other countless Ninjutsu.

1) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto Uzumaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto has risen from being a despised Jinchuriki to a Hero for the people of Konoha. He worked hard and followed his Ninja way to realize his dream of becoming a Hokage.

Naruto has fought opponents way stronger than Lee and often came up with nothing but victory. He can defeat the latter’s 8th Gate with just his Sage Mode.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer