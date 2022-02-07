10 Strongest Weapons in Naruto, ranked from most powerful to least

Naruto features a vast variety of formidable weapons that often changed the course of battles at one point. The use of this weaponry in combat is known as Bukijutsu.

While some ninjas depend on their Ninjutsu prowess or their Kekkei Genkai, others rely on these weapons that grant them to channel their chakra to alter its properties. These weapons can vary depending on their special abilities, unique design, and Nature Releases.

10 Strongest weapons that have featured in the Naruto universe so far

10) Sword of Kusanagi (Wielded by Orochimaru)

Kusanagi Sword is a prominent weapon in Naruto, which is wielded by one of the legendary Sannin of Konoha, Orochimaru. Unlike normal swords that are usually used for close counters, Kusanagi can also put enemies down on their knees from a long distance by extending its length.

Where other weapons are frequently stored within scrolls for easy mobility, Orochimaru keeps his weapon hidden in his body. He can retrieve his weapon by opening his mouth and extending a snake that produces the sword.

9) Hiramekarei

Hiramekarei is one of the famous swords of Seven Ninja Swordsman of Hidden Mist in Naruto. Mangetsu Hozuki, who was a member of this elite group of swordsmen, was capable of wielding all seven swords but preferred Hiramekarei the most.

The weapon has the ability to store chakra, the more chakra that is stored in the weapon, the larger in size it gets. It can also alter its shape to a hammer or a long sword. In the new era, Hiramekarei is wielded by the Sixth Mizukage, Chojuro.

8) The Puppet of Third Kazekage

The Puppet of the Third Kazekage is the most-treasured weapon of Sasori because subduing him was not an easy job. The Third Kazekage had the ability to manipulate iron sand because of the Kekkei Genkai of Magnet Release that he possessed.

With his human puppet, Sasori had access to all the techniques. He modified weapons by soaking them in a special brand of poison, causing victims to be killed after three days of painful paralysis.

7) Samehada

The most terrifying sword out of the Seven Ninja Swords of Mist, Samehada is a Sentient Blade in Naruto, which shares a symbiotic relationship with its user. As Kisame Hoshigake took the weapon in his possession, the chakra signature of Samehada eventually became identical with his and earned him the moniker “Tailed Beast without a Tail.”

Samehada has the ability to absorb the chakra of its opponents by slicing through them. The weapon has the ability to fuse partially with its users to grant them immense chakra. It can heal their wounds in an instant and can also completely merge completely with them to switch to a rampage mode.

6) Chakra Cannon

Chakra Cannon is a powerful weapon developed by the Hidden cloud in Naruto, for the purpose of destroying the meteorites formed from the falling moon.

The weapon is charged by loading up a massive amount of chakra through the shinobis and can be fired when the capacity of chakra is at hundred percent. This weapon has the potential to blow up the entire moon.

5) Tools Creation Technique

Tools Creation Technique has a unique ability to manifest weapons out of chakra in Naruto. This technique is seen performed by any other Naruto Characters besides some notable Otsutsuki members. The only character that has been seen using this technique to its full potential was Kinshiki Otsutsuki.

He had the ability to summon multiple weapons of different shapes and sizes at once and could control them telekinetically. With this ability, Kinshiki was able to overpower Sasuke to an extent by cornering him to escape the fight.

4) Yata Mirror

Yata Mirror was an ethereal weapon that was invincible in shape, size, and form and was wielded by Itachi Uchiha in Naruto. The Yata Mirror was said to be the most formidable weapon used for defense by the user and made Itachi’s Susanoo invincible. The weapon had the ability to nullify any spiritual or physical attack.

3) Sword of Totsuka

The Sword of Totsuka, also known as Sakegari Longsword, is an ethereal weapon and a variant of the Sword of Kusanagi in Naruto. The sword is sheathed inside a sake jar and those who get cut by the sword are drawn inside the gourd and get trapped in a Genjutsu.

2) Treasured Tools of Sage of Six Paths

The Treasured Tools of Sage of Six Paths are a set of legendary tools that were once wielded by Hagoromo Otsutsuki himself in Naruto. It is said that its power can surpass the Five Kages. The five treasured tools are Bashosen, Benihisago, Kohaku no Johei, Kokinjo, Shichiseiken, and Kokinjo have been handed down in Hidden Cloud since ancient times.

The usage of these consumes an enormous amount of chakra, which is why no ordinary shinobi has dared to use it. The brothers, Kinkaku and Ginkaku were the shinobis capable of withstanding these tools and Darui also demonstrated his immense chakra by wielding them in the Fourth Great Ninja War.

1) Sword of Nunoboko

The Sword of Nunoboko was created from Truth-Seeking Balls in Naruto. The weapon was once used by the Sage of Six Paths himself to shape the world and also held the power to destroy it on other hand.

Also Read Article Continues below

During the Fourth Great Ninja War, Obito was unable to use this sword to its full potential because it got partially destroyed by Sasuke Uchiha’s Susanoo Sword, which was enhanced by Senjutsu and Kurama’s chakra.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan