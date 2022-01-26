All Taijutsu users in Naruto ranked from most powerful to least

Taijutsu users were a big part of Naruto, becoming apparent as the series progressed towards its climax.

A lot of focus was put on new concepts like Ninjutsu, Genjutsu, Doujutsu, Sage Jutsu, and even Tailed-beasts. However, at the end, when nothing seemed to work against a foe powerful enough to absorb all of these, Taijutsu became the rescuer.

As such, the fandom can never forget the contribution of Taijutsu users in Naruto. After many debates about who is the strongest, fans seemed to agree that some people outshone others by miles. Here is a list of them.

Naruto Taijutsu users ranked from most potent to least

1) Kaguya Otsutsuki

The climax of Shippuden is when fans first encountered an Otsutsuki. As such, her overwhelming power blew away the fandom. Even Naruto and Sasuke had trouble coping with her insane strength.

Although the most frightening thing about Kaguya seemed to be her ability to warp time-space and create dimensions of her own, her Taijutsu prowess was something to reckon with.

However, the Otsutsuki Taijutsu ability became a lot more evident in Boruto with Momoshiki and later Isshiki. Still, in Naruto, Kaguya undoubtedly takes the cake when it comes to Taijutsu users.

2) Might Guy

Might Guy is someone who could never use any Ninjutsu techniques. This earned him a lot of ridicule during his childhood, as shown in the series. Although he mostly came across as a comic relief initially, fans got a taste of his power during the Fourth Great Ninja War.

During his fight against Ten-tailed Jinchuriki Madara, he seemed to completely overwhelm the latter a lot of times. Even Madara was surprised when he realized that Guy had mastered the Eight Inner Gates technique.

He pushed Madara to such a corner that the latter acknowledged him as the strongest Taijutsu user he had ever fought.

3) Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha was undoubtedly one of the strongest Shinobi of the Naruto world. He was hailed as a God of War during his time.

Be it Ninjutsu, Genjutsu, or Taijutsu, he had mastered it all to a finesse.

Uchiha's Taijutsu prowess came to light during the Fourth Great Ninja War when he alone overwhelmed the entire Allied Shinobi Forces. As such, he must be mentioned on a list of strongest Taijutsu users.

4) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto Uzumaki is the strongest Shinobi to have ever been born in the Shinobi world of Naruto. From being the Jinchuriki of the Nine-tails, Sage Jutsu, and then the Sage of Six Paths power, he mastered it all.

Throughout the series, fans saw him bloom into the strongest Shinobi ever, from a boy who used to fail his grades and pull silly pranks to get attention.

As such, his Taijutsu abilities were honed to the max during the rigorous training he went through. Fans saw his full potential in the Fourth Great Ninja War as well as later in Boruto, during his fights with Momoshiki and Isshiki.

5) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke, along with Naruto, is hailed as one of the strongest Shinobi, and the strongest Uchiha, ever. He was somewhat of a prodigy since his childhood. As a result, he always had a good handle on all forms of battle, including Taijutsu.

So, it came as no surprise to the fans that when they saw him unleashing his Taijutsu prowess in the series to the point that he was able to keep up with Madara. Later, like Naruto, his refined skills became even more evident during their fight with Momoshiki and Isshiki Otsutsuki.

Undoubtedly, he is one of the strongest Taijutsu users of the series.

6) Sakura Haruno

Although Sakura always came across as a scared little girl who always hid behind Naruto and Sasuke, her intelligence was no joke. Out of the three, she had the best Chakra control during their childhood, and she had even mastered the Genjutsu release technique that most of her peers were not capable of.

Her true powers came to light in Shippuden when fans saw her destroying an entire landscape with just a punch to the ground. Being a pupil of Tsunade, she even unleashed the 100 Healing Mark, which sent her power level soaring.

Sakura was strong enough to send a massive body of Gedo Statue flying with just a punch. As such, it is safe to say that she is one of the strongest Taijutsu users of the show.

7) Neji Hyuga

Neji was a genius, the likes of which the Hyuga clan had not seen before. With his insanely powerful Byakugan eyes and Gentle Fist technique, he possibly would have even surpassed the head of the clan, Hiashi Hyuga, in no time.

He was a force to be reckoned with among the Taijutsu users. Unfortunately, his death seemed to have come out of nowhere, taking away a lot of potential for the future.

8) Rock Lee

Rock Lee, much like Might Guy, could never use any Ninjutsu technique. This was one of the reasons Guy took him under his wing.

His Taijutsu abilities came to light during their Chunin exams. He managed to almost win against Gaara, whom nobody has ever even been able to touch before.

He was also on his way to mastering the Inner Gates technique, and he could open up to about Six Gates during the Fourth Great Ninja War. After that, as an adult, he seemed to have mastered all Eight Gates, making him one of the strongest Taijutsu users among them.

9) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi was a child prodigy who not only became the youngest Jounin but also became the youngest Anbu captain. His strength increased in leaps and bounds after gaining his Sharingan from Obito.

From Ninjutsu to Taijutsu, "The Cope Ninja" could keep up with the best of them all. As such, when it comes to Taijutsu users, his name must be mentioned as well.

10) Hinata Hyuga

Hinata always seemed like a girl who was too afraid to do anything. Thankfully, after their fight during the Chunin exams, Neji took it upon himself to train her, which helped her come out of her shell a lot.

She became strong enough not only to master the Gentle Fist technique but even jumped in to fight Pain alongside Naruto. Her strength became even more apparent during the Fourth Great Ninja War, and fans seem to think of her as a strong Taijutsu user as well.

Naruto brought in a lot of new concepts in the shonen genre, which seems to be one of the reasons for its still rising popularity. With Boruto introducing even more new concepts, fans are eager for what awaits them next. Keep yourself updated about the same here.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

