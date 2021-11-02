Who has the strongest Sage Mode? Every Sage Mode in Naruto ranked

In the Naruto world, Sage Mode is a rare power that only a select few can utilize. By mixing it with their own chakra, and becoming one with nature, the user can access a heightened state. This allows the user to get much stronger as well as become far more efficient.

Sage Mode can be obtained in various ways. Naruto has seen many different types of Sage Mode, ever since its inception, each special in its own rights. But which of these are the strongest?

This list goes through each Sage Mode in an attempt to answer that question.

All Sage Modes in Naruto ranked

6) Imperfect Toad Sage Mode - used by Jiraiya

Likened to a coping mechanism in Naruto, Jiraiya used this to overcome his pain. He tapped into its power by summoning Fukasaku and Shima from Mount Myoboku. Jiraiya was able to make use of his Sage Mode after accumulating enough natural chakra.

Although powerful, Jiraiya’s Sage Mode is still imperfect. He could not even mix natural chakra with his own. Consequently, this led to him developing frog-like features. Unfortunately, he was never able to attain the full power that his Sage Mode had to offer. Even with the unfavorable features, they helped him in combat by making him more agile.

5) Snake Sage Mode - used by Kabuto

In the world of Naruto, Snake Sage Mode can be attained by visiting the Ryuchi Cave. As well as training under the White Snake Sage. This is slightly unstable as only a few can survive and gain control of its power. One of the few who were able to gain this power was Kabuto Yakushi. This is, in no small part, thanks to all the modifications he made to his body.

Kabuto gained tremendous strength because of Snake Sage Mode. So much so, he could hold his own against Mangekyo Sharingan users like Sasuke and Itachi. Kabuto assimilated the power of Orochimaru and the Sound ninjas, thus widening his range of abilities. Throughout the Naruto series, Kabuto even referred to himself as a Dragon when he was under the influence of Snake Sage Mode.

4) Perfect Toad Sage Mode - used by Naruto

By training under Fukusaku at Mount Myoboku, Naruto was able to master the perfect Toad Sage Mode. Perfect Sage Mode’s full power is unleashed when natural chakra and the user’s chakra are able to work harmoniously.

Mastering this power bode well for Naruto as he could destroy one of the Pains in a single blow. Naruto’s powers surpassed other ninjas and even the Hokage. Catapulting him into the position of the Naruto world’s strongest shinobi.

3) Hashirama Senju’s Sage Mode

Hashirama Senju was the first Hokage ever in Naruto and the strongest shinobi of his generation. Not only was his Sage Mode unique to him, but it was a major source of his strength. Whilst it is unknown which area his Sage Mode belongs to, it’s theorized to be the Shikkotsu Woods.

The distinctive feature of his Hashirama’s Sage Mode was the markings it placed all over his face. Unlike other Sage Modes, his could be entered in a matter of seconds. Hashirama’s Sage Mode drastically changes his powers once accessed. To the extent where he was able to fight and defeat Susano’o-clad Kurama.

2) Tailed Beast Sage Mode - used by Naruto

Tailed Beast Sage Mode made its debut by Naruto during the Fourth Great Ninja War. Upon mastering Kurama’s powers, Naruto was able to enter the Kurama Chakra Mode to increase his fighting abilities.

Naruto Shippuden @_Shippuden_ {Tailed Beast Sage Mode Rasengan}

As they bumped fists, the father-child couple merge the chakra of the parts of Kurama. {Tailed Beast Sage Mode Rasengan}As they bumped fists, the father-child couple merge the chakra of the parts of Kurama. https://t.co/f87KinTU8g

To boost his powers, even more, Naruto could combine the powers of Sage Mode with Kurama Chakra Mode. Unsurprisingly, this form made Naruto’s power near unmatched. So much so, he became capable of fighting Obito without much trouble.

1) Six Paths Sage Mode - used by Naruto

Rightfully known as the strongest Sage Mode, Naruto gained the Six Paths Sage Mode from the Sage of Six Paths. This happened when the two met in the Fourth Great Ninja War. With this power, Naruto became so powerful that even Madara had a hard time fighting against him.

Six Paths Sage Mode utilized the chakra of all the Tailed Beasts, granting Naruto access to their powers. Six Paths Sage Mode made him arguably the most powerful man in the Naruto world. Allowing him to understand everything in the universe and be quick enough to react to lightning-fast attacks without stress.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi