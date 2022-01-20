Can Naruto win against Sasuke without Kurama? One of the major themes that took precedent in the Naruto series was Naruto's rivalry with Sasuke. They are each other's best friends and are also both continually trying to surpass one another. This is kind of expected, as no one could match them in strength until the Otsutsuki came along.

This strength was as much due to their own battle prowess as it was due to Naruto's Kurama chakra and Sasuke's Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan. Now, the fandom has always seemed to have wondered whether Naruto can defeat Sasuke without Kurama? Here is what they seem to think about it.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion and contains spoilers!

Who is Kurama?

Darth Elite Uchiha @EliteUchiha Naruto become friends with Kurama taught me we must overcome our own demons & hatred before we save anyone from theirs Naruto become friends with Kurama taught me we must overcome our own demons & hatred before we save anyone from theirs https://t.co/rVENSIlHHl

One of Naruto's major strengths came from the Nine-tailed fox sealed inside him. Although they did not seem to see eye-to-eye at the beginning, slowly their bond strengthened to the point that Naruto could borrow and use Kurama's Chakra anytime he needed. This is something that happened in both the major fights between Naruto and Sasuke, although the first one was involuntary on Naruto's part.

At the end of Shippuuden, when they had their last battle in The Final Valley, Naruto took full advantage of Kurama's chakra and with Sasuke's newly found Rinnegan, it seemed to put them on the same level.

Can Naruto win against Sasuke without Kurama?

High @Alyyadell

when Naruto cried out his name I felt that

rest in peace Kurama

#BORUTO Kurama's death was the most sad thing I've ever seenwhen Naruto cried out his name I felt thatrest in peace Kurama Kurama's death was the most sad thing I've ever seen when Naruto cried out his name I felt that rest in peace Kurama #BORUTO https://t.co/i5tEgp4uTN

In Boruto, however, fans witnessed Kurama's death and the questions rose up once again as to whether Naruto can win against Sasuke without him. To the fandom it seems that, although it would be extremely difficult, it is not impossible, and at worst the fight might result in a draw. The reason for that is, even without Kurama, Naruto still retains his Sage of Six Paths mode and his own Sage Mode that he mastered through training.

Although negating Kurama's Chakra would mean that his battle prowess is reduced somewhat, fans also state that as an Uzumaki he still has a tremendous amount of Chakra. In fact, the reason why Minato, The Fourth Hokage and his father sealed half of Kurama inside him when he was just a new born was because even in that state, the boy had enough Chakra power to suppress Kurama's Chakra to a certain level.

Actually, he seemed to have suppressed it so thoroughly that until he started training hard as a Shinobi and was put in life or death situations, Kurama never even appeared to him. So, the fact remains that although his battle power is hampered without Kurama he still stands to be one of the strongest Shinobi alongside Sasuke.

In a battle with him, he can still use Rasenshuriken, Sage of Six Paths Rasenshuriken, numerous Shadow Clones and his Sage Mode powers to put up a good fight. It is not impossible for Naruto to defeat Sasuke in a fight, and at worst it might still end up in a tie. This is especially true as during that fight where Sasuke also lost his Rinnegan to Boruto's Momoshiki manifestation.

So, even as of now, Sasuke with his Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan, Susanoo, Chidori, Kirin, Amaterasu and unparalleled Genjutsu abilities is at about same level as Naruto. Although a fight between them does not seem possible right now, if it were to indeed happen, it could be said that both would possibly fight at the same level.

Also Read Article Continues below

Naruto, years after the series ended, still continues to touch the fans' hearts. Now, with Boruto airing and bringing new twists and turns for the fan-favorites from Naruto and some new characters, fans are eager to see what happens next. Keep yourself updated on the same here.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider