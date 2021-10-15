Is Naruto still strong without Kurama? Explained

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has finally done the inevitable: nerfed the strongest ninjas in the world, thus passing the franchise's reins over to the next generation.

With Kurama sacrificing himself to take down Isshiki and Sasuke losing his Rinnegan, the pillars of strength of the previous generation of shinobi have fallen.

In fact, with the destruction of Sasuke's Rinnegan, one-half of the Rikudo Sennin's power is gone, symbolizing the inception of the fall of the Shinobi world, something that the series has teased in the very beginning.

Boruto Episode 218 took fans on an emotional ride while paying tribute to Kurama. Fans have been lamenting the loss of power Naruto and Sasuke underwent in a single episode.

However, this raises a rather important question: How strong is Naruto currently, without Kurama to aid him?

Is Naruto actually powerless without Kurama: Exploring the strength of the Seventh Hokage after the Nine-Tails' demise

This is now a widely discussed topic in the community, with fans slowly coming to terms with the fact that the plot will most likely not revive Kurama.

If they do, there is a chance the community will lose faith in the franchise, as it would go on to prove that the new characters are not strong enough to engage their intrigue.

To answer whether Naruto is almost powerless without Kurama, it seems the Seventh Hokage still has a few trump cards in his arsenal. Note that this piece is based on how far the Boruto storyline has progressed in the manga.

Six Paths' Sage Mode

Although Naruto usually uses the Six Paths' Sage Mode along with the Kurama Chakra Mode, there is no reason he cannot use it without Kurama's strength.

In fact, Naruto can still use the basic Sage Mode, which is enough for him to take down a roster of enemies. With the Six Paths' Sage Mode still at his disposal, he is pretty far from being weak.

Kurama's warning about Naruto not having superhuman strength anymore does not strictly apply in this case.

Chakra from the other Tailed Beasts

Although Kurama is no longer there with Naruto, he has a portion of chakra from all the other tailed beasts within him. This opens up the possibility of Naruto still using the Kekkei Genkai Rasenshuriken, one of which was strong enough to cut the Divine Tree in half.

However, there are still concerns about whether Naruto will be able to tap into these powers, now that he has definitely weakened in comparison and that he does not have a vast reservoir of chakra anymore.

Compared to Naruto, Sasuke is in a better position since his vast repertoire of jutsu did not exclusively depend on his Rinnegan.

