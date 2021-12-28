5 most loved Naruto Characters (and 4 who are hated)

Naruto is one of the most successful shonen anime and manga series of all time. This series is considered a part of the “The Big Three,” namely Naruto, One Piece, and Bleach. Naruto is well-known among fans for its well-designed characters.

This article explores a set of characters loved by fans and another set of characters that seem to be on the other end of the spectrum.

Note: The list is in no particular order and reflects the writer's views.

Some of the characters from Naruto that are loved by fans

1) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha is portrayed as a cold-blooded killer responsible for killing his entire clan. While fans of Naruto didn’t like this character initially, they started to love this character after understanding the full picture and the circumstances that led to his actions.

Itachi is well-known for some of the best dialogs in the series, and the nature of these dialogs is quite philosophical. Apart from his wisdom, this character is ridiculously strong and has a ton of techniques under his sleeves.

2) Jiraiya

Jiraiya is another character that is loved by the entire Naruto fanbase. He was more than just a mentor to Naruto. Jiraiya was a former teacher of Minato, and watching him teach Naruto was heartwarming. When Jiraiya died, it was gut-wrenching to say the least. His sense of humor and kindness make him one of the most loved characters in the series.

3) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi Hatake is the teacher responsible for training Team 7. This character has one of the saddest backstories in the series. Despite the traumatic events that have taken place in his life, he is always smiling underneath his mask. He is someone who firmly believes that a shinobi must prioritize the lives of their comrades over the mission.

4) Guy Sensei

Bushy brow sensei is one of those characters that is loved by the fanbase for his unwavering determination and mental toughness. In a world filled with Shinobis who rely on the use of ninjutsu, he could rival some of the toughest characters by mastering taijutsu (Hand-to-hand combat) and taking it to the next level. He was so strong even Madara Uchiha declared him to be the strongest character he ever faced.

5) Minato Namikaze

The Yellow Flash of Konohagakure is one of the kindest characters one can come across. The character as a whole has a soothing presence and is incredibly talented and hard-working. He has perfected a move that could only be performed by Tobirama, the Flying Raijin jutsu. This technique allows Minato to manipulate space and time, teleporting to the markers that were placed earlier.

He even sacrificed his life to save the village and his son, Naruto, from the nine tailed-beast.

Some of the characters that are disliked in Naruto

1) Sakura

Majority of the fans disliked Sakura, especially during the earlier stages of Naruto. Numerous discussions have taken place over how Kishimoto’s writing is flawed when it comes to female characters. Some fans felt that Sakura complained too often and was always aggressive towards Naruto despite being saved by him numerous times.

2) Danzo

Danzo is definitely one of the most hated characters in this series, and as a character he has given fans a good number of reasons as well. He is the reason why Itachi Uchiha had to assassinate his entire clan. The trauma one must have faced while having to kill their own parents is immeasurable. He is manipulative and will go to any extent in order to achieve his goals.

3) Kabuto

Kabuto was Orochimaru’s right hand-man, and he was extremely creepy from the get-go. He constantly exuded evil whenever he was on screen. Fans didn’t really like this character owing to his wicked and manipulative tendencies.

4) Boruto

This might be a bit of a hot take, but the community is quite divisive over this topic. While some fans love this character, there is a fraction of the fan base that utterly dislikes Boruto. Boruto is a character with massive genetic advantage compared to his peers.

Despite having a unique doujutsu and perfecting Rasengan at a young age, he still cheated during the Chunin exams. Boruto is unaware of the struggles his father has been through, and displays his annoyance towards him. This could be due to people’s expectations since he is the son of the Hokage.

