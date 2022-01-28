5 most underrated Jutsus in Naruto (& 5 that are overused)

Naruto was a show that brought in many new concepts to the Shinobi world. Things like Ninjutsu, Genjutsu, Doujutsu, and Tailed-beasts were pretty much a foreign concept to the world. But with these, the creator also cleverly incorporated some of the mythological elements that blew avid fans away.

This was, in fact, one of the many reasons for the show's soaring popularity. However, there are debates in the fandom about which Jutsus are the most underrated and overused.

Five under the radar Jutsus in Naruto

5) Gentle Step Twin Lions

Although Hinata always came across as a shy and docile character, she proved how fierce she could be when protecting the people she cares about. During Naruto's fight with Pain, she jumped onto the fray without fear and unleashed a Jutsu that shocked the fandom to no end.

Her Gentle Step Twin Lions was not only a beautiful Jutsu but one of her most powerful ones. Unfortunately, it was also an underrated technique as fans only witnessed it very few times in the series.

4) Eight Trigrams Palm Revolving Heaven

Neji was a prodigy among the Hyuga. From his Byakugan to basic Gentle Fist techniques, he could overwhelm his enemies in a short time. However, one of the Jutsus that needs to be mentioned here is his Eight Trigrams Palm Revolving Heaven technique.

With this, he could gather all the Chakra in his body to use as a shield. He could deflect almost all attacks from his opponents, and as a bonus, it helped get around the blindspot of the Byakugan.

3) Welcoming Approach: Thousand-Armed Murder

Asuma Sarutobi was one of the strongest Jounin of the Hidden Leaf. He was also the only one to work outside the village among the 12 Guardian Ninjas. He also learned a magnificent Jutsu while working there: the Welcoming Approach: Thousand-Armed Murder.

Unfortunately, it was a Jutsu that fans only got to witness twice in the entire series, once by Asuma and the second time by his friend and comrade in the 12 Guardian Ninjas, Chiriku.

2) Water Prison Shark Dance Technique

Kisame Hoshigaki was one of the strongest Akatsuki members. He was so strong that he was hailed as the "Tail-less Tailed-beast". His sword Samehada was one of a kind because it could absorb his enemies' Chakra and utilize it as his own.

Another benefit was his Water Prison Shark Dance Technique, during which he could create a massive dome prison of water and move in a way that could alter its shape to prevent his enemies from escaping. He could also fuse with Samehada during this, making it easier for him to breathe underwater.

1) Kotoamatsukami

Kotoamatsukami was undoubtedly one of the strongest forms of Genjutsu in the entire Naruto series. It could not only put people in Genjutsu, but it could also input suggestions into the target's mind. However, it was so subtle that it was almost impossible for the target to realize their thoughts were not directing them.

This Jutsu was supposed to be the key to solving the Leaf vs Uchiha issue. Unfortunately, due to Danzo's manipulations, it never happened.

Shisui Uchiha was the only one who could use it in Naruto, but fans never got to see him use it. They only learned about its efficacy later via Itachi, when he used it to break the Edo Tensei spell.

Five overused Jutsus in Naruto

5) Multiple Shadow Clones Jutsu

Although stated as a forbidden Jutsu, it was amazing how many times it was used in the series. In fact, it was one of the most common techniques used by the Shinobi, but no one could match up to Naruto's level.

Although its usefulness in battle is remarkable, from distracting the enemy to processing information, it was still one of the overused Jutsus in Naruto.

4) Fire Ball Jutsu

Although it was famously an Uchiha Jutsu, fans also saw quite a few Shinobi with Fire Chakra nature use it. However, its strength might have been impacted by others.

Its effectiveness in battles was undoubtedly irreplaceable, but it was still one of the overused Jutsus in the series.

3) Summoning Jutsu

Summoning Jutsu lets Shinobi bound in a Blood Contract with animals seek their aid during battles. Fans witnessed this with many Shinobi, which made it one of the most overused Jutsus in Naruto.

However, some notable mentions are the Threeway Deadlock Summoning by the Legendary Sannin, Tsunade, Jiraiya, Orochimaru, and later by the new age Sannin, Naruto, Sakura, and Sasuke. Pain's use of Summoning Jutsu also made the Pain arc one of the most intriguing ones in Naruto.

2) Chidori

Although Kakashi invented it, it was possibly used more by Sasuke in the series. In fact, Chidori was used so much that it became one of the most overused Jutsu in Naruto. However, that was because it was indeed one of the most effective Jutsu in the series.

1) Rasengan

The Fourth Hokage's invention, later perfected by Naruto, was one of the most effective Jutsus in the series. The series lead not only managed to perfect the Jutsu but also created many variations that were equally effective, if not more.

However, like Sasuke's Chidori, Rasengan also became Naruto's go-to Jutsu, which made it one of the most overused Jutsus in Naruto.

Naruto is still one of the most popular series, even after years of its ending. With Boruto currently creating a storm in the fandom with new twists and reveals, fans are eagerly waiting to learn what happens next. Keep yourself updated here with the same.

