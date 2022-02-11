Naruto: 4 times the Rinngegan proved itself the better eye (& 4 times the Sharingan upstaged it)

One of the most important types of jutsu in Naruto is dōjutsu, otherwise known as kekkei genkai (essentially, bloodline-unique visual jutsu). These manifest as, generally speaking, the Byakugan, the Rinnegan, and the Sharingan.

Each of the three dōjutsu has its own strengths and weaknesses. The two strongest, albeit for different uses and situations, are generally the Rinnegan and Sharingan.

Here are four times in Naruto when the Rinnegan made a case for being the better eye and four times the Sharingan stole the show.

Rinne Rebirth, 3 other examples solidify Rinnegan’s top spot

1) Short-range teleportation

As seen in both Naruto and Boruto, the Rinnegan’s short-range teleportation, as manifested in Sasuke, is incredibly useful.

Boruto primarily displayed the combat benefits of the technique, which creates multiple offensive opportunities. The final stages of Naruto show the technique’s general viability as Sasuke used it to save himself from being trapped in an alternate dimension.

2) Gedo statue control

One of the major benefits of controlling the Rinnegan is access to and control of the Gedo statue.

Important in Naruto lore, the Gedo statue is essentially the corpse of the Ten-Tails, which can be brought back to life with the other Tailed Beast’s chakras.

By bringing the Ten-Tails back and becoming its Jinchuriki, one gains access to nearly limitless power, further emphasizing the Rinnegan’s importance and potential.

3) Art of Rinne Rebirth

As seen during the Pain’s Assault arc, the Rinne Rebirth is a technique that can be used to revive hundreds of dead people instantaneously.

Despite the price being the user’s own life, a technique this powerful can be used to drastically correct the course of history or war. It can also be used to right a massive wrong, as shown in the Pain’s Assault arc.

4) Shared vision

Via the Rinnegan, all six Paths of Pain seen here have shared vision (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One of Pain’s trademark fighting techniques was the use of shared vision between all six Paths of Pain. This technique allowed Pain to overcome Jiraiya, highlighting its power when properly used.

Such a technique would make the Rinnegan’s user nearly unbeatable in battle, arguably giving them better vision than even the best Sharingan.

Genjutsu prowess, 4 other examples prove Sharingan’s superiority in Naruto world

1) Different stages and styles of evolution

The Sharingan provides different levels of skill and advancement, as seen throughout Naruto. While having a tiered visual jutsu may seem unnecessary, it encourages the user to become truly acquainted with their own eyes.

Furthermore, the Sharingan’s offer a variety of different abilities as the jutsu progresses, whereas the Rinnegan generally seems to give everyone the same powers.

2) Easier to train and learn about

The Rinnegan is undoubtedly the rarest of Naruto’s main dōjutsu. Due to their inheritance through blood, the Sharingan and Byakugan are far more common, and as a result, more is known about them. Their clan lineage also presents opportunities for younger wielders to learn from elders.

Meanwhile, the Rinnegan is incredibly rare, and very little information is known about it.

3) Genjutsu superiority

Despite the Rinnegan’s rareness, the purple eyes leave something to be desired when it comes to genjutsu. Almost all the genjutsu that the Rinnegan was seen using in Naruto can also be done by the Sharingan.

Moreover, the Sharingan seems generally more effective at genjutsu, with some Mangekyo Sharingan skills even being genjutsu-based. The Rinnegan’s main genjutsu is the Infinite Tsukuyomi, which needs much more than just the Rinnegan to be activated.

4) Izanami/Izanagi

Using the scarcely used Izanami and Izanagi jutsus, the Sharingan can lay claim to two abilities the Rinnegan lacks: cheating death and force introspection. Both offer combat and everyday-life appeal, albeit with a heavy price.

The Rinnegan, on the other hand, has no comparable jutsu for the two.

