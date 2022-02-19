5 Naruto characters who can rival Indra Otsutsuki (& 5 he can instantly turn to dust)

Indra Otsutsuki is an extremely important character in Naruto, serving as the son of Hagoromo Otsutsuki, the Sage of the Six Paths. Indra was the founder of ninjutsu as the series displayed it, having pioneered the weaponization of chakra and created the hand signs needed for it.

Both as the son of Hagoromo Otsutsuki and as a ninja in his own right, Indra is an incredibly strong and impressive warrior. Few in Naruto can rival him, and even fewer surpass his strength.

Here are five Naruto characters who rival Indra Otsutsuki, and five more he can turn to dust instantly.

Asura Otsutsuki and 4 more Naruto characters who match or surpass Indra

1) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As Indra's reincarnation who earns Hagoromo’s blessings, Sasuke is undoubtedly, and at minimum, a rival to his ancestor's strength. Sasuke already matches Indra’s chakra nature, alignments, and reserves by being his incarnation. When including the powers he receives from Hagoromo, there’s little question that Sasuke at least matches Indra’s strength.

2) Ten-Tails Jinchuriki Madara Uchiha

Madara seen as the Ten-Tails Jinchuriki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One of the two characters on this list who no doubt surpass Indra’s strength, Ten-Tails Jinchuriki Madara is one of the strongest figures in the entire series. From offensive and defensive to stamina capabilities, this form is almost undefeatable, and took a substantial effort to overcome.

There’s little doubt he could rival Indra, and in all likelihood, surpass him as well.

3) Asura Otsutsuki

Asura as seen in the Shippuden anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Indra’s brother and initially the weaker of the two, Naruto fans learn that Asura eventually grows to be stronger than his brother, earning their father’s blessings and title.

Despite needing his father's help to defeat his brother, he succeeds in the battle and cements his superiority.

4) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto seen as the Seventh Hokage (Image via Studio Pierrot)

By the time Naruto is Hokage, there’s little doubt the series’ eponymous protagonist is stronger than Indra. He defeated Sasuke, no doubt the strongest Indra incarnation, in addition to having just beaten Kaguya Otsutsuki with help from his friends.

There’s little doubt Naruto is stronger than Indra and at a minimum, the two are at least matched in power.

5) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya as seen in the Shippuden anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kaguya Otsutsuki is no doubt one of the most powerful characters in the Naruto franchise, and indubitably its most powerful villain so far. Being the progenitor of chakra, her strength was immeasurable and her chakra reserves nigh infinite. Indra is, without a doubt, incredibly weaker than his grandmother.

Sai, and 4 other Naruto characters who will quickly lose to Indra

1) Tenten

Tenten as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Being arguably the series’ weakest character, Tenten would lose almost instantaneously to Indra. He likely wouldn’t even need to launch a physical attack at her, thanks to his Sharingan and the genjutsu he can utilize as a result.

With merely a look in his eyes, Tenten would instantly lose to Indra in a one-on-one fight.

2) Konohamaru Sarutobi

Konohamaru using the Shadow Clone Jutsu as seen in the Shippuden anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Konohamaru is Naruto’s student and deserves respect as such, he’s simply no match for Indra. Despite the Sarutobi clan being hailed as one of the series’ greatest, he simply doesn’t have the power, skill, or chakra reserves to even come close to his opponent. Konohamura’s loss is certain, and a quick one is incredibly likely.

3) Sai

Sai as seen in the Shippuden anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

First introduced in Naruto Shippuden, Sai is a great support fighter, but lacks true one-on-one combat strength. He’s mainly used in support roles throughout Shippuden, rarely engaging in direct close-quarters combat outside of fighting his resurrected brother, Shin.

While his Foundation training makes him capable in close-quarters, this likely isn’t enough to come anywhere near Indra’s level. As a result, Sai loses this duel quickly and certainly.

4) Sasori of the Red Sand

Sasori as seen in the Shippuden anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite being one of the series' craftier fighters, even Sasori of the Red Sand couldn’t trick Indra into a loss. His combat skills are predicated on trickery and strength in numbers, two tactics which can no doubt be overcome.

Furthermore, Sasori lacks the strength to do any meaningful knockout damage to his opponent, giving him no winning conditions in the fight. With the odds stacked too high against him, there’s little doubt Indra wins over the late Akatsuki member.

5) Iruka Umino

Iruka as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Although integral to the series' overarching plot and development of its protagonist, Iruka is one of the series’ weakest fighters. He’s almost never shown up in combat, and the few examples fans see aren’t impressive in the slightest.

While clearly skilled enough to be trusted with the village’s children, Indra would defeat Iruka near-instantaneously.

