10 most useless Naruto characters, ranked

Naruto, the unprecedented hero who fans grew up to love and adore so much, gifted fans with an array of favorites, be it scenes or characters. However, as fans grew up mastering the nitty-gritty of the show, they understood how some of the characters in Naruto lived up to expectations, and how some never did.

This list discusses the characters who did not contribute to the plot of Naruto, and are, let's say, better left out.

10 Naruto characters like Iruka, Karin, Ino, and more who did not make the cut, ranked

10) Iruka Sensei

Iruka sensei (image via Studio Pierrot)

In the Naruto series, Iruka Umino is among the key supporting characters. A shinobi of Chunin-level, he lives in Konohagakure and instructs at the academy. A barrier Ninjutsu fanatic, Iruka has shown a flair for a number of ninjutsus, but it appears that his abilities end there.

He appears to be a competent chunin, but he doesn't have any further progress in the series. He is well versed and can perform bits and pieces of this and that. However, he is nowhere near as great a superpower to be looked upon as Kakashi or Naruto.

9) Shino

Shino hails from the Aburame clan, a Konohagakure-based bloodline with special skills based on their bond with insects. There is no doubt that he has got incredible insect skills. His particular power involves manipulating many species of insects that may be used to assault or absorb chakra from foes. To confuse and deceive his opponents, he may even manufacture bug duplicates of himself.

Shino's zealous devotion to defending others may cause him to underutilize his powerful abilities and refrain from participating in confrontations that he might easily win. Shino's best character attribute, thus, renders him an inferior warrior.

8) Karin

Karin's character may be portrayed in parallel with that of Cassie, from Euphoria. She's pretty, boasts of her bloodline, and is head over heels for a guy who wouldn't even look twice at her.

Karin fell in love with Sasuke, hard, and that was all the screentime and character development fans got out of her. Her sole function in the anime seemed to be smitten with a male lead, and her desire to settle down.

7) Rasa

The father of Gara and the fourth Sunagakure Kage, Rasa, could manipulate Gold Dust with his Gennkai.

While Rasa was a formidable opponent, he was far from the most powerful Kage ever. In truth, his powers were very mediocre, and he was easily destroyed by Orochimaru. He again appeared in the Fourth War and faced Gaara, although he struggled to leave an impact once more. Apart from his ability to subdue Shukaku, he has nothing to back up his strength with.

6) Ino

Ino Yamanaka (image via netflix)

Ino is the weak link of her clan, owing to her low Chunin rank and her relatively young age. Ino, like Sakura, is a medical ninja, although her powers have never matched Sakura's.

She was also obsessed with Sasuke, which caused a rift between the two. She hasn't grown or resolved much beyond the fact that she isn't as obnoxious anymore.

5) Yoshino

The Naras of Konohagakure, a clan noted for controlling shadows and superior intelligence, are unquestionably a benefit to the village given their strategic minds and abilities. Jewels like Shikaku and Shikamaru served as assistants to their respective Hokages and demonstrated how important and sought after their assistance was.

However, Yoshino, Shikakau's wife, is probably counted among the weakest in Naruto. She lacks the Shadow Control prowess of her clan and is physically not as competent as the other female leads in the series.

4) Shizune

Shizune is Tsunade's personal aide, and as a result, she is an expert med-nin. Her brain and abilities are unquestionably superior to Sakura's. Shizune can hold her ground pretty well in battle as well. One such instance is her one-on-one sparring sequence with Kabuto.

However, she somewhat lacks brute strength. Instead of showing physical finesse in a war, she prefers and relies more on poison, rendering her helpless in some situations.

3) Ten Ten

Tenten will undoubtedly be regarded as one of Naruto's most useless characters. Tenten continues to dabble with scrolls, even as other characters master new skills throughout the story. With screentime as little as what was appointed to her, nothing impossible could have seriously been achieved anyway.

However, as a result of sheer willpower and determination, she did improve upon her skills. Tenten ultimately gained medical ninjutsu powers, although they pale in comparison to Sakura's.

2) Sakura

Sakuna Harano (image via Netflix)

Sakura appears to be less proficient when compared to the other members of Team Seven, Sasuke and Naruto. The sequences to evidence the facts are numerous.

Sakura fails to prove herself important or useful in the battle between Team Seven and Zabuza. When faced with a one-on-one combat, she is defenseless and must rely on other members of Team 7 for assistance.

1) Kiba

Kiba is incapable of winning fights without the assistance of his pet hounds. He is completely reliant on them and is rendered complete without their assistance. Kiba lascs both ninjutsu and genjutsu. Due to his reliance on direct melee confrontation, these create a variety of exploitable flaws that his opponents may exploit.

Furthermore, his grandiose ambitions are unattainable for a variety of reasons. Kiba has never shown the scholarly discipline required for a Kage, with more reasons other than the fact that he lacks Naruto's talent as well.

