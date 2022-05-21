How did Naruto get his arm back? The true genius of Tsunade, explained

Naruto, Masashi Kishimoto's masterpiece, remains immortal in the minds and hearts of its fans. With the Uzumaki Wonder as its protagonist, the manga and anime follow the young ninja's journey towards his ultimate goal of becoming the village's Hokage.

Only Naruto had the strength to beat Sasuke, one of the most formidable Shinobi in the whole world. Each Shinobi had specialized knowledge and capabilities that can only be acquired by them. It was during the End Battle when the duo wounded one of their limbs. Tsunade employed Hashirama's regenerative cells to create a perfect prosthetic limb for Naruto's amputated hand.

How did Naruto lose his arm?

Moments from the final battle (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shippuden ended on a devastating note, with both Naruto and Sasuke losing their limbs in the last confrontation when they used Rasengan and Chidori, respectively. The duo reversed the endless Tsukuyomi and released all the tailed beasts that Sasuke had trapped immediately after clashing against Kaguya once they reconciled and became friends.

What made Shippuden's concluding battle the finest in the series was witnessing the two combatants refuse to quit no matter what the odds were. These characters were meant to represent a mix of old foes and new comrades. They finally rejoined after years of turbulence and arguments, and it was only natural that they would battle to test who was the most formidable. The ferocity shown by the two companions in the battle was both exciting and taxing to the observer.

Finally, as the community limped back to normal, both the protagonist and Sasuke returned home, with the latter spending some of his time in the jail cell first.

The Genius of Tsunade behind the transplantation

Dan’s Naruto Facts @danbito_ #DailyNarutoTrivia 419 - Naruto’s prosthetic arm is made from a combination of Hashirama cells and engineering from puppet mechanics #DailyNarutoTrivia 419 - Naruto’s prosthetic arm is made from a combination of Hashirama cells and engineering from puppet mechanics https://t.co/9sI1f7zyv4

Tsunade transplanted Hashirama's cells into Naruto's severed arm and constructed a perfect prosthetic limb with mobility and sensation as well. Tsunade as well as the medical division began developing their samples after discerning that Hashirama's cells were bursting at the seams with life and could be developed.

To put it another way, Hashirama's cells seem to be compatible with everyone and can be used to create completely functioning prosthetic limbs that are more robust, allow regeneration, and can possibly employ Wood Release. However, prosthetic limbs must develop for some time before they are fully functional.

Why didn't Sasuke get his arm back?

Sasuke declined the implantation because he believed that losing one arm would allow him to atone for all the wrongs he has done in the past. After his enhanced self-reflection, Sasuke decides that the only way he can make reparations for all of his exploits is to accept himself the way he is.

