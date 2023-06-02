My Hero Academia fans beg Kohei Horikoshi to end the series

With My Hero Academia manga creator Kohei Horikoshi taking multiple sudden breaks this year, fans have become concerned about his health. While the manga is in its final saga and is supposed to be near its end, the story does not look anywhere close to its conclusion. Thus, keeping the manga creator's health in mind, My Hero Academia fans have been begging the author to end the series as soon as possible.

Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia follows the story of Izuku Midoriya, a boy who dreams of becoming a hero like All Might. However, in a world where the majority of people were born with quirks, Izuku was quirkless. As fate would have it, he received the powers of the number one hero.

My Hero Academia fans request Horikoshi to prioritize his health over the manga series

Chibi Reviews @ChibiReviews It's painful seeing a mangaka absolutely obliterate their health to continue writing... He's been barely pushing onward



Horikoshi-sensei needs to end MHA

Earlier this week, when My Hero Academia chapter 390 was released in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, the manga revealed that it was set to go on a one-week break before the release of chapter 391. Moreover, Kohei Horikoshi even apologized for the break and promised to push through to the end of the series.

However, fans weren't able to bear how Horikoshi was putting himself under immense pressure. They observed how the manga creator was jeopardizing his health to work on the series. Hence, fans asked him to prioritize his health and end the manga series as soon as possible.

Fans felt that the manga creator needed a massive break to recover his health and relax. One fan even suggested that Horikoshi should take a two-year break and gather information that he could use to bring the story back on track. Until then, AI could level up a lot and help the manga creator make fantastic art. While the suggestion wasn't well received, compared to the way Horikoshi was pushing himself to end the series, it seemed like a much better option.

Sun Wu Kong Heaven's Equal @SunKai_2050

@ChibiReviews He should take a break for two years and work on improving his health and gathering information about improving his story while waiting for AI tools to improve so he can use them when he comes back. AI will help all the mangaka to bring better stories with outstanding art

Neen🌹 @NeenLevi @ChibiReviews Man should take a page of his own book and stop pushing himself on the expense of his own health..he seriously needs a month break or something

Media Men @MediaMenOnline @ChibiReviews Or pace it out better. Doesn't have to be in weekly shonen jump. Look at chainsaw man. I don't think he needs to just end his life's work. Just dial it back.

Meanwhile, another fan suggested how My Hero Academia could stop being a weekly series and follow a release pattern similar to Chainsaw Man. While Chainsaw Man Part 1 was serialized as part of the Weekly Shonen Jump, the second part was serialized in the Shonen Jump+ online magazine. This allowed the manga creator Tatsuki Fujimoto to release one chapter every two weeks. Thus, fans wished that Horikoshi to follow a similar release pattern.

Smitty4 @SmittyPwnz20 @ChibiReviews I really wish Jump would put a new system of breaks in their magazine. Like 20 series in the magazine, 3 series per week have a break while the rest continue. Heck this could allow 1-2 new series for rookies. Also allow mangaka to take personal brakes alongside the regulated ones

The Hentai Professor *Playing Sonic Unleashed HD* @AshLetsPlayNews @ChibiReviews Agreed. The manga industry as a whole needs to change. I know Japanese work ethic is different from the west, but damn, seeing great mangaka like Horikoshi, Tabata, Oda, and several others talk about their health problems doesn't paint the best picture.

Many fans even blamed Weekly Shonen Jump's management and how they pressured their creators to release weekly chapters. One fan suggested a new system that the magazine could follow. As of now, WSJ could have 20 titles, out of which three titles would be on break every week. This would allow manga creators to have regulated and additional breaks, keeping their health in check.

Meanwhile, other fans spoke about the horrible work ethic in Japan. People in Japan often tend to put their health aside when it comes to work. The same can be majorly observed in the anime/manga industry as the creators regularly inform fans about their poor health.

While Yoshihiro Togashi and the late Kentaro Miura are some of the most renowned manga creators who have suffered through health issues, relatively new creators like Yuki Tabata and Kohei Horikoshi have also become victims of such poor work culture. As aresult, fans hope that the industry soon comes up with a solution to resolve this impending issue.

