My Hero Academia creator Horikoshi's comment spells trouble for the final arc

As author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia manga series progresses in its final arc, fans are becoming more enamored with current plotlines. All Might versus All For One, Ochaco Uraraka versus Himiko Toga, the Todoroki family drama, and several other minute plotlines fall into this category of fan adoration.

However, as the drama in these plotlines continues to develop and unfold, fans have unfortunately seen the high-stakes intensity interrupted by several series breaks. While the My Hero Academia team and, more specifically, Horikoshi are certainly free to take breaks as they please, there’s something to be said for the pros and cons of too many small breaks.

It’s for this reason that many My Hero Academia fans have advocated for the series to take a long-term hiatus instead, giving Horikoshi time to heal his body and develop the overall story. However, Horikoshi’s latest comments on the nature of his breaks and how he intends to handle them have fans worried for how the rest of the final arc will progress.

My Hero Academia fans concerned for narrative structure of final arc after author’s “push through” promise

Along with the latest alleged leaks of My Hero Academia’s upcoming chapter, came news that the series will be taking a one-week break yet again in the subsequent Weekly Shonen Jump issue. In other words, the upcoming chapter 390 will be released on the June 5 edition of the magazine, while chapter 391 won’t be released until the June 12 issue.

The news came with a message from Horikoshi himself, who apologized for the delay and stated that he will “push through to the end” for the homestretch of the final arc and the series overall. While this would normally be exciting news, seemingly signaling the series is set to approach its final section, fans are actually more nervous than anything, given Horikoshi’s message.

In fact, many have advocated for Horikoshi to take one long break rather than several one-week rests in a short time period. While the frequency of these breaks is less concerning when looked at in a larger sense, it’s incredibly frustrating for fans to see these captivating narratives being continuously put on pause.

Likewise, fans are questioning if these breaks are also having an impact on the way in which Horikoshi is telling his story. To elaborate, some are asserting that the overall quality of the final arc (which has also been a topic of critique among fans) would be much better if Horikoshi took an extended break for the series to plan things out. Yet, despite the health benefits it would provide, some are finding it difficult to decide whether this suggestion by fans is unwarranted.

