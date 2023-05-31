New My Hero Academia live-action rumored to cast actors from Gotham and Game of Thrones

Excitement surges as rumors spread about the upcoming live-action adaptation of the anime My Hero Academia. According to recent leaks on IMDb, actors from hit shows such as Gotham and Game of Thrones are rumored to join the project. While nothing has been officially confirmed, the news has sparked considerable interest among fans eager to see their favorite characters brought to life on the big screen.

Netflix and Legendary Entertainment recently announced their collaboration on a live-action My Hero Academia movie, sending waves of excitement through the anime community. The film is set to be written by Joby Harold and directed by Shinsuke Sato. With such creative talents behind the scenes, expectations are high for a faithful and captivating adaptation.

One of the most exciting pieces of information to come out is the rumored casting of two beloved actors who are said to be playing key roles in the live-action adaptation. Isaac Hempstead, who played Brandon Stark in Game of Thrones, and David Mazouz, whose portrayal of Bruce Wayne in Gotham won him many fans, are rumored to be on board as Midoriya and Iida, respectively.

Fans of the series have reacted enthusiastically to the news, as both actors bring a wealth of talent and experience to the project. Isaac Hempstead has proven himself to be a versatile performer, while David Mazouz has shown depth and maturity beyond his years.

The addition of such talented young actors to the cast of the live-action adaptation is sure to bring added excitement and depth to the characters, which will please both fans of the series and those new to it.

However, it is essential to approach these rumors with caution. IMDb is not always a reliable source for casting information, and no official announcements have been made regarding the cast for the My Hero Academia live-action film. It is possible that the IMDb listings were published prematurely or contained inaccurate information.

Other leaked cast members of Netflix’s My Hero Academia

Apart from David Mazouz and Isaac Hempstead, here are the remaining leaked cast members:

Logan Riley Bruner as Eijiro Kirishima

Nico Greetham as Denki Kaminari

Lily Sanfelippo as Tsuyu Asui

Tisha Custodio as Momo Yaoyorozu

Mimi Webb as Kyoka Jiro

Dante Pereira-Olson as Minoru Mineta

Aamer Husain as Hanta Sero

Ava DeMary as Mina Ashido

Joshua Colley as Hitoshi Shinso

Bobby Hogan as Dabi

Leon Masuda as Unknown Role

Fans and anime watchers should remain patient and wait for official confirmation from the production team.

Follow along for more My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

