Netflix's My Hero Academia live-action film enlists Obi-Wan Kenobi writer Joby Harold

Various official sources reported on Monday, December 12, that streaming giant Netflix is set to produce and distribute a live-action adaptation of the My Hero Academia manga. The original series, created, written, and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, is currently one of the most popular anime and manga offerings.

Film production company Legendary Entertainment is also attached to the project, with Shinsuke Sato attached to direct the film. The editor of the My Hero Academia manga series, Ryosuke Yoritomi, will oversee the project for Shueisha. Horikoshi’s potential involvement is currently unknown.

Netflix’s My Hero Academia announces big names attached to live-action adaptation of smash-hit series

Director: Shinsuke Sato

Screenplay: Joby Harold

This latest My Hero Academia news comes as a major shock to fans everywhere, especially with Shueisha’s in-house anime and manga festival being just days away. Nevertheless, many are excited and hopeful over the latest live-action news for the series, which marks the franchise’s first foray into the live-action world.

The initial announcement did not reveal anything on the plot or what fans can expect from the upcoming project. As a result, it’s currently unknown how closely to source material the film’s production staff will be basing the film’s events on. While reports specify that it is an adaptation of the mainline manga itself, there could be several creative liberties taken which differentiate it.

Joby Harold is set to be writing the screenplay for the film, who is best known for his work on all 6 episodes of Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Harold is also writing the screenplay for the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts film, which recently released its announcement trailer.

Shinsuke Sato is set to direct the film, being best known for his work on the live-action Bleach film, as well as the Gantz live-action film and Netflix’s Alice in Borderland live-action series. If nothing else, Netflix appears to be making the right choice with Sato, whose live-action adaptation films are fairly well-received. This may also indicate that the film plans to follow the source material very closely.

Alex Garcia and Jay Ashenfelter will be overseeing the film for Legendary Entertainment. As mentioned above, the manga series' editor Ryosuke Yoritomi will oversee the project for Shueisha. Japanese production company TOHO will handle the Japanese distribution, likely indicating that Netflix will handle all international distributions.

