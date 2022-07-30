My Hero Academia: 10 Quirks with the highest potential

My Hero Academia has plenty of really powerful Quirks, but only a select few have the most potential.

Quirks grant users a very unique assortment of superhuman abilities. Each of them has their own strengths and weaknesses. With that said, only a rare selection of Quirks have limitless prospects. For instance, something like Sugar Rush could never possibly achieve greatness akin to One For All.

My Hero Academia has several Quirks that fall into this "special" category. If these powers were fully realized, their users would be nearly unstoppable.

From Warp Gate to Overhaul: These Quirks can develop into something really special in My Hero Academia

Below, we have curated a list of some of the Quirks in My Hero Academia, ranked from least to most powerful.

10) Manifest

Tamaki Amajiki has the ability to consume anything and copy its characteristics. For instance, a simple takoyaki dish will result in Tamaki sprouting tentacles from his body. He can also summon these powers at will. The materials need to remain in his digestive tract if he wants to use their properties.

My Hero Academia Chapter 361 revealed that his powers don't have any limitations beyond a full stomach and the need for prep work. He can use multiple abilities without any restrictions.

Tamaki can also be an unpredictable fighter. If he somehow carried digestion capsules for various animals, he could gain their abilities on the fly. This also extends to inanimate materials like crystals and steel.

9) Copy

This Class 1-B student has the special ability to copy anybody's powers, just as long as he makes physical contact first. It only lasts ten minutes, but he can go back and forth between multiple Quirks.

Reddit user @NashFArt once made a great post about how Monoma could potentially utilize his Quirk. If he wore a belt with hair samples from his classmates, he could always switch abilities on the fly. (Imagine if he could use Aizawa's Erasure Quirk anytime he wanted.)

While it sounds fairly creepy, this would take away his biggest weakness in My Hero Academia.

Monoma will no longer have to rely on nearby people to activate his Quirk. As a result, his versatility in combat situations would be unmatched.

8) Warp Gate

Warp Gate is a special Quirk that belongs to Kurogiri, a former member of the League of Villains. Users of this quirk can produce multiple portals via a dark cloud fog.

For the most part, it's mainly a supporting Quirk in My Hero Academia. However, it can also be used for more deadly purposes. For example, if the portal closes on a person, they would be cut to pieces. So it goes without saying that Warp Gate can be rather brutal in the wrong hands.

Theoretically, users can also teleport someone to a dangerous area, such as a volcano pit or a room full of toxic gas. Of course, those locations have to be nearby, but this strategy could technically work.

7) Half Hot, Half Cold

The ability to produce fire and ice will always be useful on a battlefield, which means Shoto Todoroki can fight both offensively and defensively.

Now that he has awakened his abilities, Shoto can combine the effects of hot and cold. For instance, he could unleash fire blasts with freezing properties like he did against Dabi in the final war.

Shoto is basically rewriting the laws of nature with his Quirk.

6) Creation

Only the smartest characters in My Hero Academia can properly utilize this Quirk. Momo Yaoyorozu can manifest objects from her body, just as long as she meets the following conditions:

She must understand its molecular structure

She must have a large mount of lipids in her body

While Momo isn't particularly creative with her Quirk in My Hero Academia, the ability to create anything would be terrifying in villainous hands. (Imagine someone who could materialize dangerous weapons.)

Creation also has the power to fundamentally change society. A villain can render certain types of currency worthless by remaking them. Meanwhile, a hero can help out hospitals by supplying them with necessary equipment. How the Quirk is used is entirely dependant on the user's intelligence in My Hero Academia.

5) Overhaul

Kai Chisaki may not be as dangerous as Tomura Shigaraki, but his Quirk is superior in every way. Overhaul gives him the power to construct and deconstruct anything he touches. By comparison, Shigaraki only has the power to destroy in My Hero Academia.

Overhaul can turn an entire battlefield into a hostile environment. Using it, Kai can also combine himself with another person and harness their powers. Last but not least, he can perform basic healing techniques as well.

The power of creation and destruction is a major gamebreaker in My Hero Academia. The only real weaknesses of this perk are the cool down period and the need to physically touch a target.

4) Rewind

Eri is still a child in My Hero Academia. It is also difficult to train her Quirk without getting into an ethics debate.

Nonetheless, her useful ability can rewind anyone to a previous state. She can heal devastating injuries and even restore lost Quirks. Theoretically, she can also increase a person's life expectancy by reverting them to their prime.

For this reason, Eri has been a major target for villainous organizations. Rewind has completely redefined what it means to have a Quirk. There is no telling what Eri can do with this power once she gets older.

3) All For One

With one notable exception, All For One can steal just about any Quirk. He could unleash several combination attacks that aren't normally possible otherwise. Getting close to him also carries a great risk in My Hero Academia.

All For One has already lost count of how many Quirks are in his possession. This suggests that he doesn't have a particular limit for how many Quirks he can steal.

Surprisingly, there are some heroic applications that can be used here. For instance, if a person suffers from a Quirk with severe drawbacks, they could have it taken away from them so they can live a normal life.

2) One For All

This is the only Quirk in the entire series that cannot be stolen by All For One. For that reason alone, it has constantly been a thorn in his side.

One For All gives users the ability to stockpile raw power. In those categories, they are completely unmatched in terms of strength and speed. Not a single character in My Hero Academia could tank Full Cowl at 100% without taking some major damage. One For All is truly an exceptional power when trained.

Izuku Midoriya is among the very few characters that can use multiple abilities without straining his body. One For All gives him the power to assimilate Quirks from previous users.

1) New Order

This power once belonged to Cathleen Bate, otherwise known as Star and Stripe. New Order can hardly be described as a Quirk in My Hero Academia. It bears a stronger resemblance to Stand abilities from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure.

Simply put, New Order can rewrite the very laws of reality. Users can change a minimum of two rules to any given surroundings. All they have to do is touch a specific target and call out their name. Star and Stripe can even change the very nature of her own Quirk, which is completely unheard of.

Of course, this power breaks all kinds of rules in My Hero Academia. Some readers may argue that she didn't bother maximizing its full potential. If she had, Shigaraki and All For One would've been defeated.

