10 Powerful Stands in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the most iconic Shonen anime of all time. The series is loved for its bewitching storyline, fascinating characters, and enthralling action sequences. The most unique aspect of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is its power systems, which include Stand, Ripple, and Spin. However, the paramount source of all power in the series is Stand.

A Stand is simply defined as the spiritual energy manifestation generated from the owner's body, who is called the Stand User. Each Stand in the series is different from the other and it possesses some of the deadliest abilities that can easily inflict others with their worst nightmares.

Powerful Stands in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure

10) White Album

White Album is a cryogenic ice-generating Stand of Ghiaccio, a notorious member of the Squadra Esecuzioni in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. After activating his stand, Ghiaccio’s entire body gets covered up with a unique suit, which protects him from damage and grants him the ability to freeze anything he touches.

Ghiaccio’s White Album is so powerful that it can reach a temperature of -100 degrees celsius. Ghiaccio’s armor is durable against lethal attacks and at one point, it was even capable of withstanding Gold Experience’s punches. Using Gently Weeps, Ghiaccio was able to freeze up to -215 degrees celsius, which formed invisible sheets of ice in the air to deflect projectiles.

9) Killer Queen

Killer Queen is a herculean short-ranged humanoid Stand of Yoshikage Kira in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. Although Killer Queen being a humanoid Stand possesses overwhelming physical prowess, its powers mostly rely on a range of deadliest explosives. Kira’s Stand can make anything explode by simply touching any object prior to the blast to charge it with energy.

Killer Queen also has two other types of bombs which are completely autonomous. These are: Sheer Heart Attack, a heat-seeking bomb, and Bites the Dust, a miniature version of Killer Queen, that obliterates the targets by getting inside their body. Out of all Killer Queen’s abilities, Bites the Dust is considered unique in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, as it creates a temporary time loop, rewinding the time to one hour before the detonation.

8) Notorious B.I.G

Notorious B.I.G. is the Stand of Carne in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, which is renowned for its automated nature as it can only be activated after the death of its users. Moreover, while other Stands are just visual manifestations of their users' spiritual energy, the Notorious B.I.G. has the ability to construct its own body with energy absorption.

The Stand can take complete control of its target’s body without them being consciously aware of it. The Notorious B.I.G. can detect and counter anything moving at a blinding speed and can lift heavy objects with ease.

7) Star Platinum

Star Platinum is one of the most renowned Stands in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, which apart from its powerful abilities is also known for its signature Stand Cry, “ORAORAORA.” Jotaro Kujo’s Star Platinum possesses enough strength to lift immensely heavy objects and throw them to the farthest distance with ease.

The Stand also possesses enhanced eyesight, which Jotaro used to see four kilometers across the desert. Star Platinum can remove objects embedded in an individual’s skull with utmost precision. However, the most powerful ability of this Stand is Star Platinum: The World, which can stop for up to five seconds.

6) The World

The World is a powerful humanoid Stand of Dio Brando proclaimed to be one of the strongest Stands in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure due to its phenomenal strength, precision, enhanced senses, and lightning speed. During the fight against Jotaro’s Star Platinum, Dio’s The World overwhelmed the former in an exchange of rapid blows.

Much like Star Platinum, The World also has the powerful ability to stop time at will, for just 5 seconds. However, Dio’s immortality made him accustomed to his Stand and increased the time frame of The Worlds’ ability to stop the time to 9 seconds. The World Stand is popular for the Stand cry “Muda Muda Muda.”

5) King Crimson and Epitaph

King Crimson is the Stand of Diavolo, the alternate personality of Vinegar Doppio in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. King Crimson is said to be the most remarkable Stand due to its ability to erase time and predict the future. The Stand is terrifyingly strong, as it can punch through several people’s bodies and also can obliterate them in half.

King Crimson has a sub-Stand called “Epitaph” which is directly connected to the time erasure ability. The Epitaph gives Diavolo/ Doppio a precognition ability to see up to 10 seconds in the future, which gives a 100% accurate occurrence of an event. With this powerful Stand, Diavolo/Doppio becomes invincible during combat.

4) Tusk

Tusk is the Stand of Johnny Joestar in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. The Stand is unique for being linked with the Spin, which is considered to be the counterpart of Ripple. The Tusk takes several forms called “Acts.”

Though Tusk Act 1 to Act 3 has the same properties of shooting fingernails as makeshift bullets, ranging in lethality and destructive powers, Act 4 is considered to be the most dominant of all due to the use of the Golden Spin. It possesses infinite energy, and each attack is deadly to the opponents. The Golden Spin also grants Tusk Act 4, the ability to break through dimensional barriers and disintegrate targets to send them to another universe.

3) Made in Heaven

Enrico Pucci’s Made in Heaven is a strong close-counter Stand in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, which despite being abysmal in physical abilities has formidable control over time and speed. The prominent ability of Made in Heaven is to increase the speed of the flow of time, which can also be used to manipulate the gravitational force of the entire planet.

Made in Heaven is also the fastest Stand in the entirety of the series. The Stand's ability to accelerate time flow creates a new universe, where everything repeats itself. Made in Heaven can also nullify the effects of others' time-stop abilities by using time acceleration.

2) Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, shortened to D4C is regarded as one of the most powerful humanoid Stands of Funny Valentine in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. Apart from its destructive physical prowess, the Stand's most distinguishing ability is its capacity to freely travel to whatever universe the Stand user wishes. It can also bring multiple parallel universes to coexist at the same time in the same place.

Funny Valentine can jump into another universe if he gets injured and to overwhelm his opponents, he can gather an army of his alternate selves. After unleashing the D4C - Love Train form, Valentine can hide in a pocket dimension where he is immune to all the misfortune that he can redirect to anyone residing anywhere.

1) Gold Experience Requiem

Gold Experience Requiem is the Stand of Giorno Giovanna in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, who evolved the Requiem form of the Gold Experience by piercing it with the Stand Arrow. The Requiem form is also enhanced in all aspects of physical capabilities like speed, reflexes, precision, etc.

Gold Experience Requiem is powerful enough to negate the effects of King Crimson's time erasure with the arcane power of reverting anything to "Zero." Moreover, the Life Giver ability also gets enhanced in the Requiem form by instantly transforming inorganic objects into anything the Stand user desires it to be.

