JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean new trailer and key visual revealed in Anime Japan 2022

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures was a part of the Anime Japan event, and they were on the Green Stage. Naturally, fans were brimming with excitement, hoping that the series had a few announcements to make.

Fans are in luck as the series not only made an announcement, they also showcased a new key visual along with a trailer. This article will break down the 30-minute event that JoJo had during their event in Anime Japan. Here’s everything we know from the announcements that were made:

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean panel reveals new trailer and key visuals for the upcoming episodes

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures initially started by introducing some of the voice actors, and they had a lengthy discussion about the characters and so on.

Later, the lights were dimmed, and fans were excited as they witnessed a new trailer. Based on this, fans were able to make out that the panel would be announcing the completion of Stone Ocean.

The new trailer revealed some interesting details that fans foresaw since it was a continuation of the current arc. It began with Jolyne resolving to fight it out until her father, Jotaro, is able to get back his stand. The trailer also revealed Enrico Pucci, the main antagonist of Stone Ocean.

The trailer also revealed that Jolyne would be fighting against many enemies who plan on getting in the way and that she must do whatever she can to get close to Pale Snake.

Narciso Anasui too made an appearance and mentioned their interest in protecting Jolyne. Anasui is a major ally of Jolyne’s in prison. FooFighters and Ermes Costello also made an appearance in the trailer.

Fans are excited for the upcoming episodes as it will conclude the sixth part of the JoJo series. Fans were a little disappointed to hear that the upcoming episodes will be coming out sometime in Fall 2022.

Fans will have to wait for a couple of months for Stone Ocean to conclude. The latest episodes will be available on the same streaming platform that initially released the previous episodes, Netflix.

They also mentioned that Stone Ocean would be releasing 12 more episodes to complete the course. Additionally, the panel also featured a new key visual, which certainly excited the voice artists present in the booth.

However, the panel did not mention a release date, and fans will have to wait for further announcements regarding the series.

