Netflix top 10 movies: From The Tinder Swindler to Scooby-Doo, here's a list for the week

With the launch of Netflix's Top 10 feature, we now have a better idea of what people are watching on the streaming site. The Top 10 Netflix feature section displays the most popular films and TV shows as voted on by subscribers each day.

We've got you covered if you're searching for not only a short rundown of the Top 10 most popular Netflix movies, but also a little more information on what they're about and who's in them. We've compiled a list of the most popular Netflix movies in the United States, just for you.

Top 10 Netflix movie for you to watch through the week

10) Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo, the lovable but easily terrified Great Dane, makes his big-screen debut in this live-action/animated Netflix feature picture. Scooby joins Mystery, Inc. sleuths Shaggy, played by Matthew Lillard, Fred, played by Freddie Prinze, Jr., Daphne, played by Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Velma, played by Linda Cardellini, in solving crimes.

Before the otherworldly secrets frighten the college kids away, the gang must solve the case and potentially save the planet.

9) The Dark Knight

Following the huge success of Batman Begins, Christian Bale and filmmaker Christopher Nolan joined forces again for this project. The character of Joker is played by Heath Ledger, Harvey Dent is played by Aaron Eckhart, and Lieutenant Jim Gordon is played by Gary Oldman. In a brand new Dark Knight adventure, Batman sets out to eradicate organized crime in Gotham City for good.

8) Transformer: Revenge of the fallen

As Sam Witwicky, played by Shia LaBeouf, learns about the origins of the transformer, Decepticons return to Earth to kidnap him. Optimus Prime creates an alliance with foreign forces to safeguard humanity in preparation for a second war.

7) The Other Guy

Misfits Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg play NYPD detectives Gamble and Hoitz, who are sentenced to life behind bars. They despise one another as well as their jobs. Can they utilize the opportunity in what may be one of the largest crimes in years and solve the case without murdering each other and ruining NYC?

6) Through My Window

Raquel is head over heels in love with Ares, her enticing and mysterious next-door neighbor. The issue is that she's been staring at him from afar because they haven't spoken a single word, much to her dismay. Raquel, on the other hand, is on a quest to make Ares fall in love with her. Will he be successful?

5) Transformer: Dark of the moon

An unknown event from Earth's past threatens to start a conflict so huge that the Transformers will be powerless in front of it. To protect our world from Decepticons, Sam Witwicky and the Autobots must combat the darkness.

4) The Hangover

What was supposed to be a lovely weekend-long bachelor party in Vegas turned out to be a complete disaster when they discovered the groom was lost as a result of the alcohol-filled celebration. Will they be able to get through the horrible hangover while also finding the groom?

3) Despicable Me

While Gru desires to be the World's Greatest Villain by stealing the Moon, three little girls notice something in him that no one else has: The perfect Dad.

2) Despicable Me 2

The Anti-Villain League engages Gru to track down a criminal mastermind and save the world just as he decides to become a super-dad. In this movie, Gru, along with secret agent Lucy Wilde, must figure out how to retain his cover while fulfilling his responsibilities as a father.

1) The Tinder Swindler

It doesn't matter how long you swipe for, It’s not easy to find love online. So when Cecilie finds the man of her dreams, a handsome billionaire playboy, she can’t quite believe it. But dreams aren't reality and by the time she discovers this, it’s too late. Where this fairytale ends, a revenge thriller by Netflix begins.

