What did Scooby-Doo write in his letter to James Gunn? Fans think it's time for Scooby-Doo 3

James Gunn, the mastermind behind Peacemaker, received a humorous letter from Scooby-Doo, who had not heard from Gunn since last working together in 2004.

In recent times, James Gunn has been widely known for navigating Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) for Marvel, The Suicide Squad (2020) for DC, and its spin-off Peacemaker (2022). However, the writer/director has been a part of Hollywood for an extended period.

Long before Gunn's directorial debut with Slither (2006), the indie horror-comedy, he was the screenwriter for both the live-action Scooby-Doo (2002) and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004). In 2020, he disclosed that he was supposed to write and direct a third film for the Scooby-Doo franchise.

But, as the second movie in the franchise didn't get box-office success, the third film was not warranted. Now that the director has shared this hilarious letter on social media, fans speculate that it is time for Scooby-Doo 3.

Scooby writes a letter to his old friend James Gunn

Since James Gunn took to social media to share the letter, there has been a lot of buzz among fans. In the letter, riddled with many 'R's, Scooby expresses his grief about the lack of correspondence over all these years and complains about not including him in his superhero movies. Scooby also reminds Gunn that, after all, he is the one who introduced him to taking animals.

Take a look at the humorously written letter here:

Who actually wrote the letter?

This hilariously heartwarming letter was written by none other than Ben Schwartz, highly acclaimed for giving voice to the titular role in Sonic the Hedgehog and playing the role of Jean-Ralphio Saperstein in Parks and Rec.

Recently, he has garnered quite a habit of writing creative letters, pretending to be a popular character. Last month, he wrote a letter to Christopher Miller, best known for co-producing Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where he pretended to be one very disappointed Spider-Person.

Ben Schwartz is currently starring in The Afterparty, the murder-mystery comedy show streaming on Apple TV+. He is also set to appear in Renfield, an upcoming monster movie by Universal Pictures alongside Nicolas Cage.

Writer and director James Gunn is currently making the final instalment of his trilogy for Guardians of the Galaxy, and Peacemaker, starring John Cena, has become one of the most highly acclaimed works in DC's extended universe.

Referring to the Scooby-Doo franchise, back in 2020, he revealed that there was meant to be a third live-action film that he was supposed to write and direct.

He exclaimed:

"I made a deal to write and direct #3 back in 2004 but the second one, although it did well, didn't do well enough to warrant a third, so the movie was never made," (via comicbook)

This positively adds to the anticipation of fans that there might be a third movie in the Scooby-Doo franchise coming their way.

