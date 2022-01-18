'The Afterparty' Season 1: Release date, trailer and more

The Afterparty Season 1, the highly anticipated latest project by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, is all set to debut this January 2022 on Apple TV+. Since Apple dropped the trailer for the show, the level of anticipation and thrill has peaked among viewers.

The upcoming murder-mystery comedy series starring Tiffany Haddish, Ilana Glazer, Sam Richardson, Zoe Chao, and more takes place at a high school reunion afterparty. As revealed by Apple, the eight-episode comedy is a single-camera series, positively adding to the excitement.

The trailer for 'The Afterparty' Season 1

Let's jump right in and see what the trailer of the show has in store for the audience.

So, how's the afterparty looking?

It looks like it's going to be a star-struck night full of escalated humor and buzzing secrets. The trailer indicates that the series will center around the murder mystery of a high-profile celebrity at a high school reunion afterparty.

All the other characters are seen sharing their version of what happened that night to the detective investigating the murder, played by the ever-charming and comedy-queen Tiffany Haddish.

The creators of the show have claimed that the audience can expect a unique approach to a murder mystery. The show's creators have also revealed that the idea was originally conceived as a feature film. Over time, it evolved into a series.

In an interview, Chris Miller stated:

"When you're in a movie, you don't get as much time to dig deep into the characters and make them interesting and complex and that was the issue when we looked at the script, coming back to it after several years. [We thought,] There's something interesting here, we should do something with this."

'The Afterparty' Season 1: Release date

The murder-mystery comedy series will premiere on Apple TV+ this January 28, 2022. The first season of the series will have a total of eight episodes. The first three episodes will be released on January 28. It will be followed by one new episode every Friday.

As suggested by the description given by Apple TV+:

"The Afterparty centers on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each of the eight episodes features a retelling of the same night told through a different character's perspective, each with its own unique visual style and film genre to match the teller's personality."

Where can 'The Afterparty' Season 1 be watched?

The thrilling comedy series can be watched on Apple TV+ this Friday, January 28, 2022. A subscription to the streaming service is all that is required to watch this comedy murder-mystery series. Only the first three episodes of the show will be launched on the same date and then one brand new episode every Friday for the next couple of weeks.

So get ready for a hilarious and exciting rollercoaster ride as the show promises to be.

Don't forget to watch the exclusive comedy series on Apple TV+, arriving January 28.

Edited by R. Elahi