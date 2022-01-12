'Peacemaker' cast list: John Cena, Danielle Brooks, and others starring in HBO Max's superhero series 

Peacemaker is all set to premiere on January 13, 2022, exclusively on HBO Max. The show is created by James Gunn, who has directed several popular superhero movies such as Super (2010), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), and The Suicide Squad (2021).

The star-studded cast list of the original series, which includes John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Steve Agee, Christopher Heyerdahl, Jennifer Holland, and more, has already been making quite a lot of noise among fans.

Without further ado, let's take a more detailed look at the cast members of this highly-anticipated superhero series.

1) John Cena as Peacemaker

Having been introduced earlier in The Suicide Squad, John Cena plays Peacemaker in this original series. The troubled character can go to any lengths to manifest peace, even if it means war! The audience is indeed in for an intriguing superhero experience.

A 13-time WWE Champion, John Cena has also been a part of several praiseworthy movies such as Trainwreck (2015), Ferdinand (2017), Blockers (2018), and Bumblebee (2018).

2) Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo

The exceptionally talented Danielle Brooks will be seen as Leota Adebayo in this superhero series. Fans are indeed waiting to witness the mayhem, brewed from the noisy and confused friendship between Peacemaker and Leota Adebayo.

American singer and actress Danielle Brooks is highly acclaimed for playing Tasha Taystee Jefferson in Orange Is the New Black, a Netflix original series. She has also received a Tony Award nomination for her outstanding performance as Sofia in the Broadway production The Color Purple (2015). In addition to this, she is the voice of Officer Pearle Watson in Close Enough, an HBO Max animated series.

3) Steve Agee as John Economos

Comedian, actor, and writer Steve Agee will be reprising his role as John Economos in this original series. Viewers are eagerly waiting to see how this character will be portrayed on screen.

Steve Agee is highly regarded for playing Steve Myron in The Sarah Silverman Program, a Comedy Central series, and King Shark in the sequel superhero film The Suicide Squad.

Other cast members of the series include Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Hartcourt, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Nhut Le as Judomaster, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase or Vigilante, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Long, and Alison Araya as Amber.

