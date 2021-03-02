5 Potential challengers for WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at Fastlane 2021

Bobby Lashley won the WWE Championship on this week's WWE RAW after he virtually squashed The Miz in the main event of the show. Throughout the episode, The Miz tried his best to avoid wrestling Lashley. But after Shane McMahon announced the Lumberjack stipulation for the match, The A-Lister's fate was sealed.

Becoming the WWE Champion for the first time in his 16-year career, Bobby Lashley is now possibly heading towards a marquee match at WrestleMania 37. At The Show of Shows, Lashley could face his old-nemesis, Drew McIntyre. However, before that pay-per-view, we have Fastlane 2021, where Lashley will probably put his title on the line.

It wouldn't come as a surprise if several Superstars from WWE RAW claim a shot at the title. Also, it feels unlikely that Lashley will drop his title at Fastlane, as he's clearly being built up for big things at WrestleMania 37.

Here in this article, we will look at five possible challengers for WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at Fastlane 2021. Who would you like to see step up and challenge The Almighty? Do let us know in the comments section below.

#5 The Miz could seek out a contractual rematch against Bobby Lashley at Fastlane 2021

Bobby Lashley and The Miz

Bobby Lashley just decimated The Miz on WWE RAW to become the new WWE Champion, but The A-Lister still has a rematch on his hands. While it's not the most appealing of prospects, WWE can go in this direction for the upcoming pay-per-view. As hated and loathed as The Miz's character is, it cannot be denied that he's a pretty good in-ring worker.

His battles with Dolph Ziggler, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship were highly-appreciated. If given enough time, The Miz can surely have a crackling encounter with Bobby Lashley at Fastlane 2021.

Many termed The Miz's recently concluded WWE Championship reign as laughable. To set the record straight, WWE should ideally let The A-Lister have a decent end to his championship pursuits on RAW.

It was possibly the last time we saw The Miz as a WWE Champion, and the fans would surely want him to perform well in what could arguably be his final match in the main event scene.