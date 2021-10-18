When will John Cena’s show Peacemaker release?

The trailer for John Cena’s upcoming series ‘Peacemaker’ was released on Saturday night. The series is slated to be released on the 13th of January, 2022.

Peacemaker is an upcoming American television series by James Gunn. The show will be available on the streaming service HBO Max.

The trailer for Peacemaker is full of comic elements. John Cena is seen portraying Christopher Smith, known as ‘Peacemaker’. Earlier this year, Cena debuted the character in James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’.

The show is the first in the DC Extended Universe television series. It is set after the film and explores the origins of Peacemaker, who wants to achieve peace at any cost.

The rest of the cast of Peacemaker includes the likes of Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, and more.

Where does John Cena stand in WWE?

John Cena returned to WWE this summer to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. The duo headlined SummerSlam 2021, but the 16-time WWE World Champion failed to win the Universal Title from The Tribal Chief.

After the loss, Cena announced his hiatus from WWE again. He returned to Hollywood to focus on his career outside of the squared circle.

John Cena @JohnCena I am so grateful for those in my life who love, support and challenge me to be who I am. Because of you, my life has meaning and is filled with joy. Thank you for it all, good times and tough times. I love you. I am so grateful for those in my life who love, support and challenge me to be who I am. Because of you, my life has meaning and is filled with joy. Thank you for it all, good times and tough times. I love you.

Regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, John Cena made his movie debut with "Ready to Rumble" in 2000. He gained prominence with the WWE Studios' film, The Marine (2006).

Some of Cena's most popular movies include '12 Rounds' (2009), ‘Legendary’ (2010), ‘The Reunion’ (2011), ‘Trainwreck’(2015), 'Bumblebee'(2018), 'F9' (2020).

Are you excited about Peacemaker? What is your favorite John Cena movie? Let us know in the comments below.

