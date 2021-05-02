John Cena explains why he wore Peacemaker outfit in public

WWE legend John Cena was recently spotted wearing his Peacemaker outfit in public and explained the reason behind the same on Twitter.

John Cena had appeared at every WrestleMania since 2003, but he missed this year's show in large part due to his filming schedule. Suicide Squad director James Gunn posted a photo on Twitter in which fans can see John Cena sporting his Peacemaker costume in public. Gunn stated that Cena wore the costume while enjoying an off day from filming.

John Cena responded to the tweet and explained why he wore the costume on his day off. Check out the exchange below:

Why is that weird? Just breaking in the uniform. #Peacemaker PS, it’s quite difficult to shower in...but I manage.

John Cena is steadily making a name for himself in Hollywood

John Cena's first appearance on the big screen was in WWE Studios' The Marine which was released way back in 2006. This was when Cena had firmly established himself as a top superstar on WWE television and was headlining pay-per-view shows every month.

John Cena remained a mainstay on WWE TV for years on end and won the world title on 16 different occasions. He later turned into a part-time star, and the last time fans saw Cena in the WWE ring was at WrestleMania 36 in a losing effort against Bray Wyatt.

John Cena has gone on to score big roles in Hollywood, and his fans are excited to see him portray the character of Peacemaker in the Suicide Squad movie and TV show. Cena was busy filming Peacemaker on the road to WrestleMania 37, which in turn prevented him from being a part of the show this year.

"Currently, I'm in Vancouver shooting Peacemaker, the series for HBO Max," Cena said at the time. "Given the quarantine regulations, if I were to leave Canada, upon return I would have to quarantine for another two weeks. Essentially, that would shut production down. Strictly based on the letter of the law right now, there is no logistical way I can be there. We film now until July."

John Cena's first WrestleMania appearance was at WrestleMania 19 in 2003. He appeared at every subsequent edition until this year.

