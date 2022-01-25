What's coming to Netflix in February 2022? Complete list of movies, documentaries, TV and original series

The first month of 2022 enriched the ever-expanding library of Netflix with diversified global content. The latest projects included Archive 81 (Season 1), The House (Season 1), After We Fell (2021), The Royal Treatment (2022), Munich - The Edge of War (2022), Ozark (Season 4 – Part 1), and many more.

Through original releases or acquisitions, fans also welcomed many other movies, documentaries, and TV series. There is still a week left in January, and viewers can expect more content on their favorite OTT platform. In addition to that, there have been plenty of announcements regarding February 2022's releases.

Readers can find more details about Netflix's complete line-up for February 2022 in the following section of this article.

Netflix: Upcoming movies and shows in February 2022

1) Gabby's Dollhouse Season 4

Gabby's Dollhouse Season 4 (Image via Netflix)

The fourth season of the kids' show Gabby's Dollhouse returns on February 1, 2022. Like previous seasons, the fourth iteration will follow the kitty enthusiast Gabby and her sidekick Pandy Paws on their animated adventures.

The show will feature music, crafts, songs, and various fun elements for the children.

2) My Best Friend Anne Frank (2021)

My Best Friend Anne Frank (Image via Netflix)

Initially released in the Netherlands on September 9 2021, My Best Friend Anne Frank was acquired by Netflix for an international release. The wait for the release is over as the dutch drama, originally titled "Mijn beste vriendin Anne Frank," arrives on February 1, 2022.

The film is based on the book "Memories of Anne Frank: Reflections of a Childhood Friend" written by Alison Leslie Gold. My Best Friend Anne Frank tells the story of the Jewish German-Dutch diarist's friendship with Hanneli Goslar from the latter's perspective.

3) Raising Dion Season 2

Raising Dion Season 2 (Image via Netflix)

February 1 marks the return of Dion with Raising Dion Season 2. The original series is making a return after more than a two-year gap with eight episodes. Raising Dion is based on a comic book series of the same name by Dennis Liu.

It follows a widowed mother, Nicole, and her son Dion. The latter has gained mysterious superhero-like powers, and the story revolves around the same. The second season will pick up from two years after the previous season's events, i.e., Crooked Man's defeat.

4) Dark Desire Season 2

Dark Desire Season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Mexican erotic thriller Oscuro deseo,aka Dark Desire, is coming back with its second and final season on February 2, 2022. The thrill-inducing series had 18 episodes in its first season, while the length of the second one is still unknown.

However, Dark Desire Season 2 aims to raise the bar with more twists and mysteries for Alma and her closed ones.

5) MeatEater Season 10 Part 2

MeatEater Season 10 Part 2 (Image via MeatEater/YouTube)

Part 2 of MeatEater Season 10 will arrive on February 2, 2022. The upcoming part of the documentary series will feature more adventures of hunter, author, cook and conservationist Steven Rinella.

The series will see Rinella go on treks and adventures at the most remote and mesmerizing locations around the globe.

6) The Tindler Swindler (2022)

Arriving on February 2, 2022, The Tindler Swindler will be a crime documentary about an Israeli conman Shimon Hayut, posing as a billionaire. He duped many of his victims on online dating apps. The new documentary will feature three of his victims aiming to pay him back.

7) Murderville Season 1

Murderville Season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Starring Will Arnett, the voice behind BoJack Horseman, Murderville is an improv sketch comedy about a police detective solving murder cases. The show will feature six episodes, each featuring a new celebrity guest alongside Arnett.

The celebrity guests include Conan O'Brien, Marshawn Lynch, Kumail Nanjiani, Annie Murphy, Sharon Stone and Ken Jeong. The first season of Murderville will release on February 2.

8) Looop Lapeta (2022)

Looop Lapeta (Image via Netflix)

Looop Lapeta is the title of an upcoming Indian Hindi-language thriller film about a girl trying to outrun time to save her boyfriend. The movie is an official remake of the German film Run Lola Run and stars Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead roles.

Looop Lapeta will release on February 4, 2022.

9) Sweet Magnolias Season 2

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Sweet Magnolias is a lovely romantic drama that talks about friendship and family and features three lifelong friends - Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue. Based on Sherryl Woods' book series of the same name, the show is back with its season 2.

The 10-episode Sweet Magnolias Season 2 will premiere on February 4, 2021.

10) Child of Kamiari Month (2021)

Child of Kamiari Month (Image via Netflix)

The anime movie Child of Kamiari Month was released in Japan in October 2021, while the global audience is awaiting the release. The film will finally arrive on February 8, 2022, on Netflix.

11) Love is Blind: Japan Season 1

Love is Blind: Japan Season 1 (Image via Netflix)

The famous dating reality show Love is Blind is getting a Japanese version this February. The first season of Love is Blind: Japan is arriving on February 8, 2021, with each episode telecasting every week.

12) Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? (2022)

Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? (Image via Netflix)

American stand-up comic Patricia Williams, also known as Ms. Pat, is arriving in February with her Netflix special Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? Viewers can check out an exclusive clip from the stand-up comedy special here:

Ms. Pat's special is releasing on February 8, 2022.

13) The Privilege (2022)

The Privilege (Image via Netflix)

The Privilege is the English title of the upcoming German teen horror movie, which is expected to arrive on February 9, 2022. Originally titled as Das Privileg - Die Auserwählten, the horror film features a group of students uncovering the unsettling conspiracies following some supernatural events happen.

14) Bigbug (2022)

Bigbug (Image via Netflix)

The upcoming sci-fi comedy Bigbug is scheduled to release on February 11, 2022. The film features a unique concept set in the 2040s and 2050s, where humans are entrapped in their homes when a war breaks out with robots.

15) Inventing Anna (miniseries)

Inventing Anna (Image via Netflix)

Inventing Anna is an upcoming American miniseries that follows the con artist Anna Delvey aka Anna Sorokin's life. The plot follows how Anna defrauded and duped many organizations and banks by pretending to be a wealthy German Heiress.

Shonda Rhimes's Inventing Anna will release on February 11, 2022.

16) Love is Blind Season 2

Love is Blind Season 2 (Image via Netflix)

The famous blind dating show "Love is Blind" is returning with its second season on February 11, 2022.

17) Tall Girl 2 (2022)

The sequel for the American teen romcom Tall Girl has been scheduled to premiere in February, with Ava Michelle reprising her role as Jodi Kreyman. Over 41 million viewers on Netflix saw Tall Girl, and the producers are expecting a similar reception from the sequel.

Tall Girl 2 will follow Jodi Kreyman, who has been teased all her life due to her exceptional height. The first movie made the protagonist more confident about her physique, while the sequel will serve as the continuation of her journey.

18) jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy Episode 1

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Image via Netflix)

Kanye West has been a global superstar and a well-respected hip hop icon over the years. The upcoming documentary miniseries will provide a closer look at Ye's journey of making it big.

The first episode of jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will arrive on February 16, 2022. The second episode is also coming on February 23.

19) Space Force Season 2

Space Force (Image via Netflix)

Steve Carell is among the most loved TV and movie stars in the USA due to his exceptional portrayals in projects like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Dinner for Schmucks, Despicable Me, Anchorman, and The Office (as Michael G. Scott).

His casting in Space Force was the main reason why a section of fans loved the comedy show. As a result, Netflix renewed Space Force for a second season despite the mixed reception.

Space Force Season 2 is arriving on February 18, 2022.

20) Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Image via Netflix)

Released in 1974, Texas Chainsaw Massacre was among the most celebrated horror slasher films. The movie's main antagonist, Leatherface, alongside Halloween's Michael Myers, defined the genre.

Netflix is releasing a direct sequel to the 1974 film on February 18, 2022, disregarding other movies in the franchise. The movie will also serve as a soft reboot of the franchise.

Other upcoming Netflix projects in February 2022

Anaconda (1997) - February 1

Batman Begins (2005) - February 1

Beauty Inside (Season 1) - February 1

Caddyshack (1980) - February 1

Caddyshack 2 (1988) - February 1

Countdown (2019) - February 1

Despicable Me (2010) - February 1

Despicable Me 2 (2013) - February 1

Donnie Brasco (1997) - February 1

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole (2010) - February 1

New Year's Eve (2011)- February 1

New York Prison Break the Seduction of Joyce Mitchell (2017) - February 1

Patsy & Loretta (2019)

That's My Boy (2012) - February 1

The Addams Family (1991) - February 1

The Book of Eli (2010) - February 1

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) - February 1

The Dark Knight (2008) - February 1

The Devil's Advocate (1997) - February 1

The Exorcist (1973) - February 1

The Hangover (2009) - February 1

The Last Samurai (2003) - February 1.

The Lucky One (2012) - February 1

The Negotiator (1998) - February 1

The New Guy (2002) - February 1

The One (2001) - February 1

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008) - February 1

The Other Guys (2010) - February 1

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) - February 1

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) - February 1

Warrior (2011) - February 1

Watchmen (2009) - February 1

Finding Ola (Season 1) - February 3

Kid Cosmic (Season 3) - February 3

Through My Window / A través de mi ventana (2022) - February 4

Sword Art Online (Season 4) - February 6

Disenchantment (Part 4) - February 9

Only Jokes Allowed (Season 1) - February 9

The Big Shot: Game Show (Season 1) - February 9

The Kindness of Strangers (2019) - February 9

Into the Wind (2022) - February 10

St. Vincent (2014) - February 10

Until Life Do Us Part (Season 1) - February 10

Anne+ The Film (2022) - February 11

Love and Leashes (2022) - February 11

Love Tactics (2022) - February 11

Toy Boy (Season 2) - February 11

Forecasting Love and Weather (Season 1) - February 12

Twenty Five Twenty One (Premiere of Season 1 every week) - February 12

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire (Season 1) - February 14

Fishbowl Wives (Season 1) - February 14

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009) - February 15

Ridley Jones (Season 3) - February 15

Blackhat (2015) - February 16

Secrets of Summer / Cielo Grande (Season 1) - February 16

Swap Shop (Season 2) - February 16

Erax (2022) - February 17

Forgive Us Our Trespasses (2022) - February 17

Heart Shot (2022) - February 17

Mo Gilligan: There's Mo to Life (2022) - February 17

Young Wallander (Season 2 / Killer's Shadow) - February 17

Wu Assassins: Fistful of Vengeance (2022) - February 17

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (2022) - February 18

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars (2022) - February 18

The Cuphead Show! (Season 1) - February 18

Don't Kill Me (2022) - February 20

Halloween (2007) - February 21

Cat Burglar (Season 1) - February 22

RACE: Bubba Wallace (2022) - February 22

UFO (2022) - February 23

Karma's World Music Videos (2022) - February 24

Back to 15 (Season 1) - February 25

Merlí. Sapere Aude (Season 1) - February 25

Restless (2022) - February 25

Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming (2022) - February 25

Vikings: Valhalla (Season 1) - February 25

My Wonderful Life (2022) - February 28

Two Sentence Horror Stories (Season 3) - February 28

