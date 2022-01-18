Who is Shimon Hayut? All about Israeli fraudster who inspired 'The Tinder Swindler' 

Netflix's upcoming true crime documentary, The Tinder Swindler, focuses on the unreliability of trust in strangers on online-dating apps. Focusing on Israeli fraudster Shimon Hayut, the film is set to launch its premiere on Wednesday, February 2.

From the producers of The Imposter and Don’t F**k with Cats, and directed by the celebrated Felicity Morris, this true crime documentary is a one-off film with a runtime of 113 minutes.

Who is Shimon Hayut?

Jewish Community @JComm_NewsFeeds The Israeli conman who impersonated an oligarch's son, defrauded women – and disappeared: After being imprisoned in Finland, 28-year-old Shimon Hayut managed to escape his sentencing in Israel, turning up in various European capitals as a… dlvr.it/Qz98ww Haaretz The Israeli conman who impersonated an oligarch's son, defrauded women – and disappeared: After being imprisoned in Finland, 28-year-old Shimon Hayut managed to escape his sentencing in Israel, turning up in various European capitals as a… dlvr.it/Qz98ww Haaretz https://t.co/1yHv4oiTti

The subject of this Netflix documentary focuses on the drawbacks of online dating. What charming words, charismatic dates, expensive gifts and drunken promises of togetherness can do to the busy people of today's generation is not a surprise left up for debate.

Taking advantage of these online romantics, comes the single billionaire guy, who like Fifty Shades of Grey's Christian Grey, can sweep people off their feet with his larger than life gestures. His name is Shimon Hayut, the Israeli fraudster behind the titular Tinder Swindler in this Netflix production.

Pretending to be a wealthy Russian millionaire named Simon Leviev on the dating app Tinder, he defrauded his victims of enormous quantities of money.

almaniah.com ألمانيا والعالم @almaniahcom أكثر مقال قرأه الناس في موقع دير شبيغل الألماني هذا العام عن Mister Tinder

شب اسرائيلي اسمه Shimon Hayut

كان يسافر في أوروبا بطائرة خاصة يواعد النساء عن طريق موقع تندر ويصاحبهن ويغدر بأموالهن ويعيش حياة ترف وسفر بطائرات خاصة يدعي انه رجل أعمال ولديه عدة شركات هو في السجن حاليا أكثر مقال قرأه الناس في موقع دير شبيغل الألماني هذا العام عن Mister Tinder شب اسرائيلي اسمه Shimon Hayut كان يسافر في أوروبا بطائرة خاصة يواعد النساء عن طريق موقع تندر ويصاحبهن ويغدر بأموالهن ويعيش حياة ترف وسفر بطائرات خاصة يدعي انه رجل أعمال ولديه عدة شركات هو في السجن حاليا https://t.co/dGuhgA3LUd

Hayut travelled to Israel in 2017 to avoid facing charges for a variety of fraud-related offenses, and spent the following two years courting women on Tinder and duping them into lending him enormous sums of money while posing as the son of diamond tycoon Lev Leviev.

While extravagant gifts, private plane excursions, and luxurious hotel stays would initially entice his dates in countries such as Norway, Finland, Telaviv, and Sweden, he would later request a loan, giving security concerns.

This love fraud concluded with threats and the women being forced to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to a professional extortionist if they were not able to out everything together.

The Tinder Swindler: Climax

Netflix UK & Ireland @NetflixUK This is the insane true story of a prolific conman who posed as a billionaire playboy on Tinder, and the women who set out to bring him down.



Swipe right for The Tinder Swindler on 2 February, only on Netflix. This is the insane true story of a prolific conman who posed as a billionaire playboy on Tinder, and the women who set out to bring him down.Swipe right for The Tinder Swindler on 2 February, only on Netflix. https://t.co/XphIo76qby

Because revenge is best served cold, a group of three women band together to pay him back. Cecilie Fjellhoy, one of the three ladies featured in the film, met Hayut on a dating app. She was out for vengeance after being deceived by him.

As teased by Netflix:

“Cecilie discovers his other targets and once they band together, they’re victims no more: The Tinder Swindler meets his match.”

Also Read Article Continues below

The Tinder Swindler, which is likely going to be well-received, is streaming on Netflix from Wednesday Febrauary 2.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider