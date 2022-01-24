×
Create
Notifications

Meet the hosts of Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind: Japan’

&lsquo;Love Is Blind: Japan&rsquo; hosts Takashi Fujii and Yuka Itaya (Image via @NetflixJP/ Twitter)
‘Love Is Blind: Japan’ hosts Takashi Fujii and Yuka Itaya (Image via @NetflixJP/ Twitter)
Sushmita Sen
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 24, 2022 09:24 PM IST
Feature

After successful versions in the United States and Brazil, Netflix is all set to launch Love Is Blind in Japan. The show is a dating series that focuses on an individual’s inner personality rather than their looks.

The premiere season of Love Is Blind: Japan will be hosted by Japanese comedian Takashi Fujii and actress Yuka Itaya who will help the contestants in finding true love. The official synopsis of the reality show reads:

“In this reality dating series, marriage-minded singles in Japan meet, date and get engaged — before ever setting eyes on each other.”

All about the hosts of Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind: Japan’

Takashi Fujii

レコードストアデイ2021にSLENDERIE RECORDも参加してます！悲しみSWING/アクアマリンのままでいて where are you/若者のすべての2枚。7/17発売です！販売店舗などぜひ、ホームページをのぞいてみてください！recordstoreday.jp/itemyear/item2…#レイザーラモンrg#川島明#後藤輝基#藤井隆 https://t.co/T0Ao6YHPcJ

Comedian Takashi Fujii is also a singer, actor and TV personality. He belongs to Yoshimoto Kogyo, a Japanese entertainment conglomerate.

Fujii is famously known to host Matthew's Best Hit TV and is a familiar face on Japan’s TV network, TV Asahi.

He has also worked on multiple projects including Kamen Rider Build: Be the One, Lost in Translation, Babel, Alive: Oncologist’s Medical Record and Pokemon 4Ever: Celebi - Voice of the Forest.

As for his personal life, Fujii was born in Osaka, Japan on March 10, 1972 and married actress Otoha on July 30, 2005.

Yuka Itaya

イチケイのカラス 第10話今夜9:00〜です🐦本日も登場、青山弁護士👩‍⚖️📚法廷でのやりとりに注目です！ぜひチェックしてくださいね。#イチケイのカラス https://t.co/nD1fsalwJG

Born in Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan, Yuka Itaya pursued her high school education from Kyushu International University and graduated from Fukuoka Jo Gakuin Junior College.

She started her career in the entertainment industry as a model. Itaya made her debut as an actress in the 1999 film, avec mon mari and won the Best New Talent award at the 21st Yokohama Film Festival.

She has also bagged awards for Best Supporting Actress in A Stranger of Mine (2005) and Sad Vacation (2007). Some of her TV credits include Hot Mom, Sniffer the Investigation Officer, Cecile’s Plot, Stand in the Deep, Hotaru no hikari and Perfect Love.

In her personal life, she married wardrobe stylist Hirohiko Furuta on February 22, 2007. The couple have two children together.

When will ‘Love Is Blind: Japan’ premiere?

Love Is Blind: Japan is all set to premiere globally on Netflix on Tuesday, February 8. The network released the reality show’s trailer on Monday with English subtitles.

In the video, Fujii explained the concept to the contestants. He said:

“We want you to find the person you want to marry through a heartfelt connection and not looks.”

The clip further shows men and women going alone into their respective pods where the potential couple can talk, but cannot see each other.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

The original US version of Love Is Blind was a big hit and was nominated for two Primetime Emmys. Its second season will premiere on February 11.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी