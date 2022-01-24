Meet the hosts of Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind: Japan’

After successful versions in the United States and Brazil, Netflix is all set to launch Love Is Blind in Japan. The show is a dating series that focuses on an individual’s inner personality rather than their looks.

The premiere season of Love Is Blind: Japan will be hosted by Japanese comedian Takashi Fujii and actress Yuka Itaya who will help the contestants in finding true love. The official synopsis of the reality show reads:

“In this reality dating series, marriage-minded singles in Japan meet, date and get engaged — before ever setting eyes on each other.”

All about the hosts of Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind: Japan’

Takashi Fujii

Comedian Takashi Fujii is also a singer, actor and TV personality. He belongs to Yoshimoto Kogyo, a Japanese entertainment conglomerate.

Fujii is famously known to host Matthew's Best Hit TV and is a familiar face on Japan’s TV network, TV Asahi.

He has also worked on multiple projects including Kamen Rider Build: Be the One, Lost in Translation, Babel, Alive: Oncologist’s Medical Record and Pokemon 4Ever: Celebi - Voice of the Forest.

As for his personal life, Fujii was born in Osaka, Japan on March 10, 1972 and married actress Otoha on July 30, 2005.

Yuka Itaya

Born in Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan, Yuka Itaya pursued her high school education from Kyushu International University and graduated from Fukuoka Jo Gakuin Junior College.

She started her career in the entertainment industry as a model. Itaya made her debut as an actress in the 1999 film, avec mon mari and won the Best New Talent award at the 21st Yokohama Film Festival.

She has also bagged awards for Best Supporting Actress in A Stranger of Mine (2005) and Sad Vacation (2007). Some of her TV credits include Hot Mom, Sniffer the Investigation Officer, Cecile’s Plot, Stand in the Deep, Hotaru no hikari and Perfect Love.

In her personal life, she married wardrobe stylist Hirohiko Furuta on February 22, 2007. The couple have two children together.

When will ‘Love Is Blind: Japan’ premiere?

Love Is Blind: Japan is all set to premiere globally on Netflix on Tuesday, February 8. The network released the reality show’s trailer on Monday with English subtitles.

In the video, Fujii explained the concept to the contestants. He said:

“We want you to find the person you want to marry through a heartfelt connection and not looks.”

The clip further shows men and women going alone into their respective pods where the potential couple can talk, but cannot see each other.

The original US version of Love Is Blind was a big hit and was nominated for two Primetime Emmys. Its second season will premiere on February 11.

