‘Joe Millionaire’ cast list: Kurt F. Sowers, Steven McBee and others in FOX dating series

Joe Millionaire is returning with a rebooted version after a 19 year absence on FOX. Earlier, the reality show was about a group of beautiful women dating a handsome millionaire. This time, there will be two Joes added to the mix that will spice up the format.

One Joe will be rich, while the other will not. The ladies will not be aware of the financial status of the two men and will have to navigate the show without this information.

Titled Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, the official synopsis reads:

“Followed by two single men, one is an actual millionaire, the second one is a dirt broke. They will date twenty women, these women have no idea who's the real ‘Joe Millionaire’ and who's just the average Joe.”

Meet the cast of ‘Joe Millionaire’

1) Kurt F. Sowers

One of the male suitors in Joe Millionaire is Kurt F. Sowers, who is 32-years-old and hails from Charlotte, North Carolina. He is the CEO of a construction company, hinting at a whopping bank balance. Is he the millionaire? Only time will tell.

According to his Instagram bio, he prefers to be addressed as Sir/Lord/Liege or even King of the Dudes. In one of the promo clips, Sowers was asked to explain why he’s doing the show in three words. His answer was laughter, love and friendship.

2) Steven McBee

Steven McBee’s Instagram profile describes him as a small-town boy who is an entrepreneur. When he was asked the three words, he said:

“To find love.”

In one of the inside scoop videos for Joe Millionaire, the 27-year-old Missouri native revealed two truths about him. One is that he has a raccoon and the other is that he took dance lessons for over a year.

3) Monica Aksamit

One of the contestants on Joe Millionaire is Monica Aksamit. She is a 31-year-old Olympic bronze medalist (2016) in saber fencing. Currently, Aksamit is a model signed by Ford Models agency in New York.

She is also a social media influencer who is quite popular on TikTok and even has her own podcast called On The Fence. Her Instagram features multiple locations, proving that Aksamit loves to travel.

She is also an animal lover who has rescued several puppies and taken care of them. Her Dalmatian, named Pongo, has even featured in photo shoots with her.

4) Suzette James

32-year-old Suzette James has donned multiple hats in her career and is one of the ladies participating in Joe Millionaire. According to FOX’s bio, she is a realtor in Los Angeles like the agents in The Oppenheim Group from Selling Sunset.

Her Instagram bio mentioned that Suzette is an actress and television host. She has made appearances in projects like Pay Up Hollywood, The Family Business and What Had Happened Was, alongside a few music videos.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Joe Millionaire will also star actor and musician Martin Andrew as the butler of the dating series.

Apart from James and Aksamit, the remaining ladies to feature in the FOX series include:

Amanda Pace: 28-year-old fashion designer from Newport, CA

Amber S.: 28-year-old realtor from Fort Lauderdale, FL

Andreea Natalia: 31-year-old restaurateur from Newport, RI

Annie Jorgensen: 25-year-old digital creative strategist from New York

Breanna Hagen: 27-year-old graduate admissions specialist from Inver Grove Heights, MN

Brookell B.: 30-year-old model from Los Angeles, CA

Calah Jackson: 28-year-old project manager from Dallas, TX

Carolina Campbell: 23-year-old recruiter from Nashville, TN

Carolyn Moore: 30-year-old skincare company owner from Orlando, FL

Doris Joris Cano: 32-year-old dance company owner from Bethpage, NY

Jennie Alexandra: 29-year-old attorney from San Diego, CA

Katy Johnson: 33-year-old travel blogger from Los Angeles, CA

Rachel Vinson: 30-year-old attorney from Los Angeles, CA

Sara Rose: 22-year-old influencer/model from Houston, TX

Suzan E.: 28-year-old supplier management operations from San Antonio, TX

Whitney Young: 25-year-old talent acquisition executive from Lake Oswego, OR

When will the FOX series premiere?

Going by the concept, the show looks inspired by ABC’s The Bachelor with a unique twist. Will the Joe Millionaire revival be able to win hearts? Only time will tell.

The new season is all set to premiere Thursday, January 6, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on FOX. The premiere episode will be two hours long.

