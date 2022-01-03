'The Cleaning Lady': Release date, trailer and more about the FOX thriller series

Fox is set to release a new thriller series called The Cleaning Lady which is an adaptation of an Argentinian drama La Chica Que Limpia. Elodie Yung (known for playing Elektra Natchios in Marvel series Daredevil) is playing the lead role of Thony De La Rosa, a Cambodian doctor who visits the U.S. for her son's treatment but is forced to stay and survive as a cleaning lady in the same hospital.

The Cleaning Lady was greenlit by Fox in October 2019 and the pilot was supposed to be released in January 2020 with actress Shannyn Sossamon as the lead. Due to the pandemic, the series got delayed and Shannyn exited the project. Elodie Yung was then cast as the leading lady.

The Cleaning Lady will start from January 3rd, 2022 at 9 p.m (E.T) on Fox.

All about The Cleaning Lady

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Televison, who acquired the original rights of the Spanish show and has been adapted by English screenwriter Miranda Kwok. She is also attached to the project as an executive producer along with Shay Mitchell ("Pretty Little Liars," "You").

Watch the trailer of Fox's thriller series 'The Cleaning Lady'

The series The Cleaning Lady highlights an important issue of immigration and the network is opening a new spectrum in narrating the modern day reality of the situation. The pilot episode of the series is directed by Michael Offer ("Homeland," "How to Get Away with Murder") fame.

Elodie Yung, the protagonist who plays Thony in the series, says:

“I have been really praying for a part like this, where I could really express what I have in my heart. And I do feel that Thony has given me the opportunity to really express my feelings, my emotions. And my truth.”

Watch the new series The Cleaning Lady on Monday, January 3rd at 9/8 central.

