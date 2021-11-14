'King Richard': 3 reasons why the HBO Max film is a must-watch

King Richard is a 2021 biographical drama that follows the life of Richard Williams, the father and coach of famed tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the film stars Will Smith in the titular role.

King Richard is based on the true story of an undeterred father who played an instrumental role in raising two extraordinarily gifted athletes of their time. His endeavors took Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California, to the global stage as legendary icons of tennis.

King Richard premiered at the 48th Telluride Film Festival on September 2, 2021. It is scheduled for theatrical release on November 19, 2021, by Warner Bros. Pictures, with a month-long simultaneous release on the HBO Max streaming platform.

3 reasons why viewers shouldn't skip King Richard

3. Will Smith's performance

Will Smith delivers a stellar performance in the title role of King Richard, father and mentor to Venus and Serena Williams. Smith has delivered some amazing performances this year, starting with his latest YouTube Originals series to the upcoming National Geographic series Welcome to Earth, which debuts in December.

2. 'King Richard' is a different take on biographical drama

King Richard is not a typical biographical drama about legendary figures. Instead, it focuses on the factor that contributed much to the making of two legendary figures. By choosing to look at the massive rise of Venus and Serena through Richard’s lens, the film is able to investigate the primary factor that led to the making of the stars, despite the obstacles in their way.

1. Beyonce's fitting track

Beyonce is back again with a new song for this film. The film’s credits feature the much-hyped new song "Be Alive" that Beyoncé wrote especially for the movie. “Be Alive,” is a perfect fit for the storyline that fans are sure to appreciate.

Watch King Richard in theaters or streaming on HBO Max from November 19 to look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams become who they are under the guidance of their father.

