Watch: Venus and Serena Williams unveil new trailer for 'King Richard' with actor Will Smith

Ever since the release of its first trailer back in July, 'King Richard' -- a film based on the father of Grand Slam champions Serena Williams and Venus Williams -- has generated plenty of interest.

The Will Smith-starrer, which is scheduled for a simultaneous theatrical and OTT release on HBO Max on November 19, recently dropped its second trailer.

The streaming platform uploaded a video featuring Smith, who plays the titular role of Serena and Venus Williams' father, on social media to announce the release of the second trailer.

The short video, recorded by Smith, also features the Williams sisters. Both Serena and Venus can be seen sitting beside Smith, who opens the video by saying that he needed help from his "friends" to announce the release of the new trailer.

Serena Williams can be heard urging fans to "not miss out", with sister Venus non-chanlantly adding "what she said" right before the near-three-minute-long trailer plays out.

Serena (L) and Venus Williams at a tennis camp in Florida with father Richard Williams in 1992.

Serena Williams has since reshared the video on Twitter, expressing her enthusiasm ahead of the film's impending release.

Serena said she was "excited" to watch the film's latest trailer, and also tagged singer-songwriter Beyonce in the post. "Be Alive", a track recorded by the 28-time Grammy award-winning artist, features in the latest trailer.

"I’m so excited for you to watch the new trailer for 'King Richard' starring Will Smith and featuring the song “Be Alive” by Beyonce. It’s in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBOMax," Serena Williams wrote in her post on Twitter.

Serena Williams attends charity event with husband Alexis Ohanian

Williams at the 2021 Australian Open,

Serena Williams has not competed on the tour since sustaining a leg injury during her first-round encounter at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. The 40-year-old has, however, kept herself busy with off-court activities.

Williams was recently spotted at an event organized by New York-based non-profit organization Robin Hood. She was seen accompanying her husband Alexis Ohanian, who was co-chair of the event.

The 23-time Grand Slam posted a photograph from the "inspiring" night on Instagram, expressing her happiness at Ohanian being the co-chair.

"Last night Aexis Ohanian was co chair of the Robin Hood. Was so fun to be his date. So happy you co-chaired such a inspiring night … The story continues…" Serena Williams wrote in an Instagram post.

