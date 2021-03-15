Twitter erupts as Beyonce breaks record for most Grammy wins of all time

Beyonce is now officially the most decorated female music artist of all time after creating history at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards with her record 28th win.
With her fourth win at Sunday's star-studded ceremony, the 39-year old icon surpassed American country singer Alison Krauss's haul of 27 Grammy wins to take the top spot in an illustrious list of accomplished artists.
Her crowning glory came in the form of her 28th win, which she received in the category of "Best R&B Performance" for the song "Black Parade."
She is now second on the list of all-time winners, tied with American record producer Quincy Jones.
The person with the most individual Grammy wins is the late Hungarian-born British orchestral and operatic conductor, Sir George Solti.
In light of this monumental achievement, Twitter users worldwide had a collective meltdown, gleefully taking over the internet to pay tribute to Beyonce.
From climbing up the charts as the lead singer of Destiny's Child in the 1990's to single-handedly dominating the music scene in the post-2000's era, Beyonce's inspirational journey seems to have come full circle with her recent Grammys triumph.
Often cited as a significant influence upon the careers of several leading music artists today, Beyonce's recent record-breaking spree has further helped solidify her status as a top icon in the entertainment sphere.
Apart from her record-breaking 28th win for "Black Parade," Beyonce also took home Grammys in the categories of "Best Music Video" (Brown Skin Girl), "Rap Song" (Savage Remix), and "Rap Performance" (Savage Remix).
Beyonce's historic achievement led to a mass outpouring of support online, as fans and members of the industry across the globe united in celebration of her unprecedented Grammys supremacy:
In another major high, Beyonce had the distinction of sharing the stage with her daughter Blue Ivy, who became the second-youngest artist to win a Grammy at the age of 9, for her appearance alongside her mother in "Brown Skin Girl."
On a night where female artists, including Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Dua Lipa all reigned supreme, it was Beyonce who ultimately stood the tallest with her record-breaking achievement.