Twitter erupts as Beyonce breaks record for most Grammy wins of all time

Beyonce is now officially the most decorated female music artist of all time after creating history at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards with her record 28th win.

With her fourth win at Sunday's star-studded ceremony, the 39-year old icon surpassed American country singer Alison Krauss's haul of 27 Grammy wins to take the top spot in an illustrious list of accomplished artists.

Her crowning glory came in the form of her 28th win, which she received in the category of "Best R&B Performance" for the song "Black Parade."

She is now second on the list of all-time winners, tied with American record producer Quincy Jones.

The person with the most individual Grammy wins is the late Hungarian-born British orchestral and operatic conductor, Sir George Solti.

In light of this monumental achievement, Twitter users worldwide had a collective meltdown, gleefully taking over the internet to pay tribute to Beyonce.

Grammy Awards 2021: Beyonce creates history with record 28th win

From climbing up the charts as the lead singer of Destiny's Child in the 1990's to single-handedly dominating the music scene in the post-2000's era, Beyonce's inspirational journey seems to have come full circle with her recent Grammys triumph.

Advertisement

Often cited as a significant influence upon the careers of several leading music artists today, Beyonce's recent record-breaking spree has further helped solidify her status as a top icon in the entertainment sphere.

Apart from her record-breaking 28th win for "Black Parade," Beyonce also took home Grammys in the categories of "Best Music Video" (Brown Skin Girl), "Rap Song" (Savage Remix), and "Rap Performance" (Savage Remix).

Beyonce's historic achievement led to a mass outpouring of support online, as fans and members of the industry across the globe united in celebration of her unprecedented Grammys supremacy:

"As an artist I believe it is my job, our job, to reflect the times. We are in such a difficult situation ... I want to uplift, encourage and celebrate all the black kings and queens that inspire me." - Beyoncé accepting her 28th award at #GRAMMYs.



pic.twitter.com/YnZoX2EMe2 — JÚNIOR 🐝 (@eujuninho__) March 15, 2021

“Blue, congratulations, you won a grammy tonight! I’M SO PROUD OF YOU, and I’m so honored to be your mommy”



-Beyoncé, 2021 pic.twitter.com/hdAXKoOUp6 — LUÍZΔ (@ddluu_) March 15, 2021

Advertisement

Congratulations to one of the greatest entertainers ever, @Beyonce, on making history tonight and setting the record for the most Grammy Awards for a woman artist (28)! Cookie and I are so happy for you! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 15, 2021

the love we all have for Beyoncé runs so deep. We have literally watched this woman grow up, become a mother and wife, break RECORDS. Beyoncé deserves EVERYTHING — eliza. ❤️ (@tillwaterfall) March 15, 2021

Beyoncé will definitely break this record. pic.twitter.com/JHlSau1dkN — Francheska (@HeyFranHey) March 15, 2021

beyoncé will end the night with 29 wins pic.twitter.com/ERvY2oStJj — roni⁴ (@GETMEBODlED) March 15, 2021

Advertisement

SO PROUD OF YOU MOM @Beyonce congratulations motha Queen Bey AKA "MOST AWARDED FEMALE ARTIST IN GRAMMY HISTORY" 😭👑#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/RhgC5ejXxR — Queen Angelina (@QueenJolieee) March 15, 2021

She really is such an inspiration to me man. My idol. Her work ethic is astonishing for the resume she has. She moves with hunger and purpose. Beyoncé is excellence in the flesh and to be able to witness her greatness is a gift to me. https://t.co/qtS4fLuYgg — 𝕻𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖈𝖊𝖘𝖘 𝕻𝖆𝖕𝖎 (F²) 🥭 (@fonzfranc) March 15, 2021

Beyoncé(THE f*cking GOAT of the music industry) & Taylor f*cking Swift have created the soundtracks to my life since I was a kid and I get to sit here all these years later and watch them continue to make history as grown women.



NOBODY talk to me! Not when those are my faves pic.twitter.com/3ZFeJ3Bpia — Rosé🌻💛🌻💛 (@NewRoRo_) March 15, 2021

Like mother like daughter. Both winning Grammys in the same night ❤️ #Beyoncé #BlueIvy pic.twitter.com/zmESuDJoM8 — B (@thebrianrod) March 15, 2021

Advertisement

taylor swift most beyoncé most

aoty of all time wins of all time



🤝 pic.twitter.com/dqDgZhODtz — zoe (@masonnzoe) March 15, 2021

How I’m going to sleep, seeing my timeline full of Beyoncé love. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/YXgk9WMAlK — A Yam I Am 🎀 (@PinkTings) March 15, 2021

In another major high, Beyonce had the distinction of sharing the stage with her daughter Blue Ivy, who became the second-youngest artist to win a Grammy at the age of 9, for her appearance alongside her mother in "Brown Skin Girl."

On a night where female artists, including Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Dua Lipa all reigned supreme, it was Beyonce who ultimately stood the tallest with her record-breaking achievement.