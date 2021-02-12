Beyonce sent Charli and Dixie D'Amelio a PR package, and fans are not happy 

TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio and her sister, Dixie, have come under fire from fans online after receiving an Ivy Park PR package from Beyonce.

The sibling duo joined a list of celebrities who recently received exclusive PR packages from Beyonce as part of her third collaboration with Adidas.

As part of the ongoing Adidas x Ivy Park collaborative partnership, the Icy Park initiative is set to arrive in store globally on the 20th of February 2020.

So far, the likes of Lil Yachty, Gucci Mane, Vanessa Bryant, and more have all received packages on a block of ice as part of a unique marketing campaign launched by Adidas x Beyonce.

However, it appears Beyonce's decision to send a coveted PR package of her upcoming merchandise to the TikTok duo has irked Twitter users online.

This soon led to an influx of critical reactions online, as Twitter users expressed disappointment that Beyonce was interacting with TikTokers.

"Doing Charity": Twitter reacts to Beyonce sending Dixie and Charli D'Amelio PR packages.

Advertisement

Along with her sister Dixie, Charli D'Amelio is one of the most popular TikTok stars, with millions of followers worldwide.

The siblings have carved out a name for themselves in the entertainment industry at a relatively young age. They are known globally for their TikTok dances, makeup tutorials, baking videos, and often trying video games.

Despite their popularity, D'Amelios are often subjected to criticism online. This was the case recently, when Twitter users seemed peeved at Beyonce for sending them PR packages.

Beyonce doing charity as usual pic.twitter.com/sp1pyk7LzC — Jatin ✨ (@StanJoeAlwyn) February 11, 2021

i was having such a good morning till i found out beyoncé sent dixie damelio the new ivy park 😐 — k. (@kayypierre) February 11, 2021

I think Beyoncé accidentally sent my Icy Park package to Dixie Damelio pic.twitter.com/69NwQW1vXE — Sam Rodman (@samlevaughn) February 11, 2021

Beyoncé just sending it to everyone at this point me next — ❀ | POSITIONS | ❀ (@LeaveMeLonelee3) February 11, 2021

now why did beyonce send dixie damelio an ivy park package — yordyyyyy (@niallsidenigga) February 11, 2021

Advertisement

They get everything and for what — B (@brxdygaga) February 11, 2021

Everyone did — luv u (@dumb_flop) February 11, 2021

r u fucking being serious they don’t deserve nothing from queen b — lu (@ygIuIu) February 11, 2021

beyoncé helping small creators grow their platform — B (@brxdygaga) February 11, 2021

Advertisement

Of all people ... — Jake (@MemoirsofJake) February 11, 2021

wtf is wrong with you beyonce 💀 — roz. ❀ (@HlSlRDOUX) February 11, 2021

They really don’t honestly — missttx3 (@missttx3) February 11, 2021

They sent them a face covering 🤣 to remind to wear it when they go partying in LA — ɪɢᴏʀ (@IgorXtw) February 11, 2021

Advertisement

Beyoncé giving to charity? pic.twitter.com/S3DZRKYVfj — Natti ➐ (@Dirtylittlethot) February 11, 2021

She should've given those to her fans tbh pic.twitter.com/yGqZ6EMROH — 🧬LIFESUPPORT•MADISONBEER• FEB26🧬 (@discipleofLORDE) February 11, 2021

not the most spoiled brats smh pic.twitter.com/dBfWhv5b4o — dior ✹ (@ariolators) February 11, 2021

Most of the comments above describe D'Amelios as "undeserving" and "spoilt" - a perception which ties in with the general lens through which TikTok stars are looked at.

Advertisement

The criticism against them seems to have escalated since their controversial dinner video went viral.

The fiasco affected Charli D'Amelio more adversely, as the 16-year old TikTok sensation ended up losing a million followers in a span of a day.

Her sister is no stranger to criticism, having faced the online community's ire due to many reasons, which range from deleting her Twitter account on the same day as Donald Trump to reportedly performing at the Grammy's.

Despite facing incessant backlash online, the duo of Dixie and Charli D'Amelio remain two of the most popular influencers in the world today, who continue to make inroads into various spheres of entertainment.