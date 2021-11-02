Who is Emma Hernan on 'Selling Sunset'? Ex-model is a multi-millionaire

Fans’ favorite real estate show Selling Sunset is returning with extra doses of drama and entertainment in Season 4. Along with the original cast, the reality series is all set to introduce some new faces.

Emma Hernan is one of the newcomers on Selling Sunset. She's the 29-year-old social media sensation who started her career as a model. Born in Boston, Hernan moved to Los Angeles for her career.

She is also an entrepreneur who has her own frozen food company, Emma Leigh & Co. Fans may have seen her post multiple vegan and plant-based food recipes on social media. Hernan’s Instagram page is also filled with pictures of her adorable dog Benny.

Emma Hernan is a self-made multi-millionaire

According to her bio posted on The Oppenheim Group website, Hernan was passionate about real estate from the beginning. She turned realtor after purchasing her first property in the Hollywood Hills.

Prior to real estate, she used to invest in the stock market and earned a lot through it. Her bio mentions that she is a self-made multi-millionaire who understands clients’ needs, which has made her “the trusted go-to agent amongst many luxury home buyers, both domestic and international.”

On Selling Sunset, she already has a strong presence among the cast members. In fact, Hernan has revealed in an interview that her colleagues are protective of her and advises her to stay away from bullies in the company.

Speaking about her sisterly bond with some cast members, Hernan said:

"I think I would probably say I'm closest with Mary [Fitzgerald] and Chrishell [Stause], but that's nothing against anyone else. I just happened to know them prior to even getting super involved in real estate.”

About Selling Sunset Season 4

Selling Sunset has never been a disappointment when it comes to the expensive and beautiful mansions on offer. And it gets more interesting when all the gorgeous women — who are the listing agents — bring in the drama along with their A-game of selling extravagant houses to rich homebuyers.

Fans can expect more incredible properties as well as a lot of entertainment and celebrity glimpses in Season 4.

The official synopsis of Selling Sunset reads:

“The elite agents at the Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Relationships are everything, and that often means major drama.”

Other than Hernan, the real estate series also includes another newcomer, Vanessa Villela. With Jason and Brett Oppenheim, the Selling Sunset crew includes Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae Young and Romain Bonnet.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Selling Sunset Season 4 will premiere Wednesday, November 24 on Netflix.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee