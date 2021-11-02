'Selling Sunset': 5 expensive houses sold by Oppenheim Group

Selling Sunset soon returns with Season 4 on Netflix this month. The hit real estate show is about gorgeous, ambitious women selling extravagant mansions in power heels as top real estate agents of Los Angeles' The Oppenheim Group.

With binge-worthy drama and occasional glimpses of celebrities, Selling Sunset has everything it can to keep viewers hooked on the show. It also includes some luxurious and expensive villas and properties situated in beautiful places in LA.

Although the cast members are dramatic, they know how to put a good offer to these extravagant mansions and sell them to wealthy customers.

Top five extravagant houses sold on ‘Selling Sunset’

1) Hollywood Hills estate - $43.9 million

If viewers were following Selling Sunset from the beginning, they must have noticed The Hillside House in the Hollywood Hills. It was shown when Jason and Brett Oppenheim were giving a tour to agents around this estate, which was under construction at that time.

Throughout the season, fans were wondering which agents would be able to sell this $40 million property and bag a commission of $1.2 million. Jason had apparently listed it for $43,995,000, but it sold for $35,500,000.

This multi-million-dollar property comes with numerous luxuries, including a 175-foot pool, a 15-foot outdoor television, multi-car garage, an enormous rooftop deck, a wine cellar, movie theater, and even a spa with a wet and dry sauna and massage therapy.

2) The Bird Streets mansion - $23 million

In the first season, the Selling Sunset team sold a beautiful mansion in The Bird Streets for $23 million. It had five bedrooms, a private spa, seven bathrooms, a guesthouse, an outdoor deck and an infinity pool. But the best part was the breathtaking view from the mansion.

After the sale, The Oppenheim Group captioned the pictures of the property as:

“The most expensive sale in the Hollywood Hills/Sunset Strip year-to-date 2019.”

3) Lower Bird Streets mansion — $9.15 million

This incredible mansion on Lower Bird Street became quite popular in Selling Sunset Season 3. It was where listing agent Mary Fitzgerald and her beau Romaine got married. She loved the property so much that she not only tied the knot in the mansion but also secured a buyer on her big day.

Fitzgerald sold the beautiful estate for $9,155,000.

4) Bel Air mansion — $7.5 million

The 2431 Weybridge Ln mansion in Bel Air was sold for $7,500,000 last year during the pandemic, attesting to just how good the Netflix series’ listing agents are at their jobs.

According to photos listed on the company’s social media handle, the mansion includes an incredibly modern kitchen, outdoor pool, a curved double staircase in the entrance hall and basketball and tennis courts.

5) Via Lido Nord — $7.6 million

Selling Sunset’s recent big sale is the Via Lido Nod estate in Newport Beach, LA. It was sold for $7,550,000 in May, which means the upcoming season might give a glimpse of this sale. With five bedrooms and bathrooms, this stunning Bayfront residence has been completely remodeled.

The spacious mansion is described as:

“With accommodation for a large vessel, a main-level bedroom with en suite bath, and a second-level master retreat framed by walls of glass that highlight the extraordinary, sweeping views.”

About ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 4

While the listing agents manage to sell extravagant properties, there are some expensive mansions which are hard to sell. One such estate is in Beverly Hills, California. It’s listing price is $75 million and Selling Sunset fans must have seen this property on the show. That's because the Oppenheim brothers have been trying to sell this lavish mansion for a long time.

After three successful seasons, Netflix has renewed Selling Sunset for two new seasons. Till date, Selling Sunset has never been a disappointment when it comes to the extravagant properties on offer.

The official synopsis of Selling Sunset reads:

“The elite agents at the Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Relationships are everything, and that often means major drama.”

The cast members include Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, Christine Quinn and Heather Rae Young. This season also welcomes two newcomers, Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan.

Selling Sunset Season 4 is releasing on Wednesday, November 24 on Netflix.

