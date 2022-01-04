“This is madness”: Fans react to Clayton Echard giving rose to Salley Carson in ‘The Bachelor’ premiere

The Bachelor Season 26 kickstarted with drama on the first evening itself, and fans are disappointed with the way Clayton Echard dealt with the situation. When the introduction clips of the suitresses were shown, one of them was Salley Carson, who spoke about her ex-fiance.
She revealed that she broke up her engagement because of a lack of trust just days before arriving on The Bachelor. Apparently, she thought she was ready for a new journey with Echard, but she was wrong. Carson was supposed to be married a day before the premiere, and she felt vulnerable and torn for going ahead with the show.
When she discussed her feelings with Echard, he understood and tried to convince her to give him a chance. He even broke the rules and went ahead and gave her the first rose of The Bachelor Season 26.
This definitely put her on the spot and after a lot of thinking, she rejected Echard’s rose and left the mansion for good.
Fans are disappointed with Echard’s rose move in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 26
Echard and Carson met before the former got to meet any of his suitresses. After a few minutes of conversation, he felt that Carson had the potential to be his future wife.
But this didn’t go down well with The Bachelor fans. They felt that Echard should not have offered the first rose to Carson, who seemed confused and heartbroken at the moment.
Check out how fans reacted to Echard’s rose move:
What happened in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 26 premiere?
The Bachelor Season 26 premiered Monday, January 3, on ABC with introductory videos of Echard’s women. They all gave unique first impressions on the show.
After the Carson drama, the bachelor welcomed his 30 suitresses and then had a one-on-one conversation with them. While some went well, a few ended in first kisses.
A little more drama came toward the end when one of the suitresses named Claire revealed that she didn’t like Echard and used the word “hate.”
After Echard let Claire leave The Bachelor mansion, he gave the first impression rose to Teddi. Later came the first group rose ceremony and the suitresses who got eliminated were Daria, Ivana, Jane, and Lindsay D.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Ladies who are promoted to the next episode of The Bachelor include Sierra, Gabby, Samantha, Hunter, Kira, Mara, Hailey, Marlena, Lindsey W., Rachel, Genevieve, Ency, Shanae, Jill, Susie, Sarah, Cassidy, Rianna, Tessa, Eliza, Serene, Elizabeth, Kate, and Melina.
To mark the new season of Cobra Kai, here's a brand new exclusive interview.