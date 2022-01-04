“This is madness”: Fans react to Clayton Echard giving rose to Salley Carson in ‘The Bachelor’ premiere

The Bachelor Season 26 kickstarted with drama on the first evening itself, and fans are disappointed with the way Clayton Echard dealt with the situation. When the introduction clips of the suitresses were shown, one of them was Salley Carson, who spoke about her ex-fiance.

She revealed that she broke up her engagement because of a lack of trust just days before arriving on The Bachelor. Apparently, she thought she was ready for a new journey with Echard, but she was wrong. Carson was supposed to be married a day before the premiere, and she felt vulnerable and torn for going ahead with the show.

When she discussed her feelings with Echard, he understood and tried to convince her to give him a chance. He even broke the rules and went ahead and gave her the first rose of The Bachelor Season 26.

This definitely put her on the spot and after a lot of thinking, she rejected Echard’s rose and left the mansion for good.

Fans are disappointed with Echard’s rose move in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 26

Echard and Carson met before the former got to meet any of his suitresses. After a few minutes of conversation, he felt that Carson had the potential to be his future wife.

But this didn’t go down well with The Bachelor fans. They felt that Echard should not have offered the first rose to Carson, who seemed confused and heartbroken at the moment.

Check out how fans reacted to Echard’s rose move:

paige. @paigeee613 Oh this is madness. They’re clearly gonna let Clayton do whatever he wants this season. He hasn’t even MET anybody else yet? That’s such a bs rose. #TheBachelor Oh this is madness. They’re clearly gonna let Clayton do whatever he wants this season. He hasn’t even MET anybody else yet? That’s such a bs rose. #TheBachelor

Nicole DiDonato @coffeeisgreen He's giving her a rose after she threw a few good red flags in his face? 🤷🏼‍♀️ #TheBachelor He's giving her a rose after she threw a few good red flags in his face? 🤷🏼‍♀️ #TheBachelor

Robin Karns @robinkarns OMG and she got a rose after 5 seconds… I cannot with this show. #TheBachelor OMG and she got a rose after 5 seconds… I cannot with this show. #TheBachelor

brittanya piggy @jeffgarcia1010



Clayton “ here’s the rose , stay”



What in the mess is this #bachelor #TheBachelor Her : “I was supposed to get married yesterday and idk what to do “Clayton “ here’s the rose , stay”What in the mess is this @BachelorABC Her : “I was supposed to get married yesterday and idk what to do “Clayton “ here’s the rose , stay” What in the mess is this @BachelorABC #bachelor #TheBachelor https://t.co/DC2NmNrxNW

realiteaTV @TvRealitea Okay. I might have only lasted 28 minutes into the show before I give up. Giving this rose to Sally is some bull shit #TheBachelor Okay. I might have only lasted 28 minutes into the show before I give up. Giving this rose to Sally is some bull shit #TheBachelor https://t.co/HXX2z0ytZu

Wit-Wit @witney_may

Clayton: “I already like what I’m seeing from you” *gives her a rose*

Everyone else:

#TheBachelor Salley: “….something about previous engagement and Clayton you’re so good looking.”Clayton: “I already like what I’m seeing from you” *gives her a rose*Everyone else: Salley: “….something about previous engagement and Clayton you’re so good looking.”Clayton: “I already like what I’m seeing from you” *gives her a rose* Everyone else: #TheBachelor https://t.co/qatSg7Y3dZ

ashley✨amazing @ashleyj_57 He did not just give her a rose before arrivals 🤦🏼‍♀️ #TheBachelor He did not just give her a rose before arrivals 🤦🏼‍♀️ #TheBachelor

What happened in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 26 premiere?

The Bachelor Season 26 premiered Monday, January 3, on ABC with introductory videos of Echard’s women. They all gave unique first impressions on the show.

After the Carson drama, the bachelor welcomed his 30 suitresses and then had a one-on-one conversation with them. While some went well, a few ended in first kisses.

A little more drama came toward the end when one of the suitresses named Claire revealed that she didn’t like Echard and used the word “hate.”

After Echard let Claire leave The Bachelor mansion, he gave the first impression rose to Teddi. Later came the first group rose ceremony and the suitresses who got eliminated were Daria, Ivana, Jane, and Lindsay D.

Also Read Article Continues below

Ladies who are promoted to the next episode of The Bachelor include Sierra, Gabby, Samantha, Hunter, Kira, Mara, Hailey, Marlena, Lindsey W., Rachel, Genevieve, Ency, Shanae, Jill, Susie, Sarah, Cassidy, Rianna, Tessa, Eliza, Serene, Elizabeth, Kate, and Melina.

