Meet The Bachelor’s Claire Heilig, single mother to a five-year-old

Clayton Echard’s The Bachelor Season 26 is all set to welcome Claire Heilig, one of the 31 suitresses. Hailing from Virginia Beach, Virginia, the spray tanner arrives on the ABC show hoping to find her soulmate in Echard.

The 28-year-old is the single mother of a five-year-old son named Cayson, and her Instagram profile is filled with pictures of her toddler.

In her bio on ABC’s website, Heilig credited Cayson as her greatest achievement. Her description mentioned that The Bachelor suitress is an outgoing, charming, and “unapologetic woman with a big personality”.

Claire Heilig is at a stage in life where she is ready to give a second chance to love and, thus, is looking for a supportive life partner.

Three fun facts about Claire Heilig

The ABC profile further mentioned fun facts about The Bachelor contestant.

Apart from being a spray tanner, Heilig is also a singer. Fans can see her work on her Instagram profile. As per her bio on the network, she enjoys a girls’ night crooning to country music and exploring new restaurants.

Although Claire has a son, she hopes to have more babies in the future with her partner.

Also stated were three fun facts: Heilig’s favorite movie is How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days; her favorite food is ranch dressing with buffalo wings; she gets annoyed with people who don’t apply deodorant.

‘The Bachelor’ Season 26 premieres on January 3

In addition to Heilig, Echard’s remaining suitresses include Cassidy, Eliza, Elizabeth, Genevieve, Hailey, Jane, Jill, Lindsay D., Melina, Lindsey W., Rachel, Samantha, Sarah, Sierra, Susie, Daria, Ency, Gabby, Hunter, Ivana, Kate, Kira, Mara, Marlena, Rianna, Salley, Serene, Shanae, Tessa, and Teddi.

The official synopsis of The Bachelor Season 26 reads:

“Clayton Echard’s journey to find love kicks off! For the first time in two years, 31 women arrive at Bachelor Mansion ready to make their grand entrances and first impressions for the man they hope could be their future husband.”

Reports claimed that Salley would leave the show in the premiere episode itself. So viewers can expect drama even before the first rose ceremony.

Hosted by Bachelor Nation alum Jesse Palmer, The Bachelor Season 26 will premiere Monday, January 3, 2022, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

