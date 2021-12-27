Who is Daria Rose from 'The Bachelor'? Ivy League student is Amal Clooney's fan

The lead of The Bachelor Season 26 Clayton Echard is all set to pick his soulmate from 31 gorgeous suitresses. One of them is Daria Rose, a 24-year-old law student from New Haven, Connecticut.

The beautiful and intellectual Rose aims to write a children’s book one day, as per her bio on the ABC network. It also mentioned that she is not a fan of sushi and that her role model is Amal Clooney, a British-Lebanese barrister and wife of actor George Clooney.

Rose’s bio reads:

“Daria idolizes Amal Clooney because she is truly an ally for women.”

'The Bachelor' contestant Daria Rose was accepted into seven Ivy League schools

Rose is a studious woman who was accepted into seven Ivy League schools, including Princeton, Harvard and Yale. She chose Harvard for graduation and Yale to pursue her law degree.

Apart from being a bookworm, she loves to have fun, dance and socially bond with people. Her dream is to become an advocate for woman’s rights and to find a man who doesn’t get intimated by her accomplishments.

Rose desires a partner who can laugh till his stomach hurts and who can make her feel butterflies in her stomach.

All about ‘The Bachelor’ Season 26

The Bachelor’s lead Clayton Echard was first introduced as one of the suitors in Michelle Young’s The Bachelorette. He will now be on his own journey to find his soulmate.

The official synopsis of The Bachelor Season 26 reads:

“Clayton Echard’s journey to find love kicks off! For the first time in two years, 31 women arrive at Bachelor Mansion ready to make their grand entrances and first impressions for the man they hope could be their future husband.”

Although the synopsis reads 31 women, the show will continue with only 30 suitresses. In the premiere episode, one of the ladies, Salley Carson, will leave The Bachelor mansion amid controversy over her being engaged.

Meanwhile, the season will be hosted by Bachelor Nation alum Jesse Palmer. The reality series will air on Monday, 3 January 2022, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

Edited by Siddharth Satish