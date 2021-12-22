Who is Salley Carson? 'The Bachelor' contestant was engaged before meeting Clayton Echard

Season 26 of The Bachelor has not even been released and is somehow already making headlines. Clayton Echard’s show is grabbing attention ever since Salley Carson’s name was revealed as one of the suitresses.

According to reports, Carson was engaged to a man named Avery Buchholz but called it quits just days before coming to The Bachelor mansion. She even had a bachelorette party. The reason for her breakup is unknown, however, fans have been trying to connect the dots.

According to Bachelor Nation’s know-it-all Reality Steve, Carson will be seen leaving the mansion in the initial episode itself.

Salley Carson rejected Clayton Echard’s rose on The Bachelor

The Bachelor @BachelorABC They say you always remember your first rejected rose 🥀 They say you always remember your first rejected rose 🥀 https://t.co/ZvFlvPfTod

When the preview was released, Echard was seen saying that his first rose was rejected. Reality Steve earlier mentioned in a series of tweets that the producers reportedly found out the truth about Carson’s engagement after the contestants’ headshots were released.

She decided to leave the show after receiving backlash from The Bachelor fans. Despite Echard talking to her extensively, she allegedly didn’t change her mind.

Check out Reality Steve’s posts here:

RealitySteve @RealitySteve So Salley never made it to night 1. Once this all got out the day of the headshots being released, Salley was asked by production if she still wanted to do the show and she said no. So Salley never made it to night 1. Once this all got out the day of the headshots being released, Salley was asked by production if she still wanted to do the show and she said no.

RealitySteve @RealitySteve Clayton was probably informed of this and went to talk to her in her hotel room pre-show, which is why the promo last night had him saying the first rose of his season was rejected. He’s referring to Salley choosing not to be cast for the show. Clayton was probably informed of this and went to talk to her in her hotel room pre-show, which is why the promo last night had him saying the first rose of his season was rejected. He’s referring to Salley choosing not to be cast for the show.

Salley Carson's cast member bio reads “previously engaged”

ABC usually uploads the bios of all the bachelors and bachelorettes of Bachelor Nation on their press website.

Carson’s bio mentioned that she was “previously engaged.” It is unclear whether the network added this fact recently or if they knew about Carson's situation from the get-go.

Her profile further reads that she hails from Charlottesville, Virginia. The 26-year-old described herself as supportive, family-oriented, religious and adventurous.

The bio also reads:

“Salley is a real-life Meredith Grey looking for her McDreamy. She is a spine surgery robot operator who keeps a tight circle of friends that she likes to have dinner and drinks with but is a career-focused girl who is usually in bed by 11 p.m.”

What exactly transpired between Echard and Carson will be revealed next year. The Bachelor Season 26 will premiere Monday, January 3, 2022 on ABC.

Also Read Article Continues below

This season's Bachelor Clayton Echard was a suitor on Michelle Young’s The Bachelorette Season 30. The reality show recently ended with Young choosing Nayte as her fiancé. The couple got engaged in the season finale.

Edited by Danyal Arabi